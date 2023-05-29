Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday

Uploaded: , Monday, May 29, 2023

By California State University, Northridge

When John Banks ’72 (Art), M.A. ’94 (Three-Dimensional Art) left California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree, he already had an impressive commission on his resume. In 1972, Banks had entered the university’s art competition to design a new sign for the newly named California State University, Northridge, formerly known as San Fernando Valley State College.

In 1973, Banks was announced as the winner and he spent the next year raising money and in-kind donations to create the large, tubular sign at the corner of Nordhoff Street and Zelzah Avenue that spells out “CSUN” and can be read from different directions. This year marks half a century since Banks’ winning design, the birth of a sculpture that became one of the San Fernando Valley’s most iconic landmarks.

“The CSUN sign was my first monumental sculpture, completed in 1975,” Banks said. “It inspired me to continue as an artist, but it soon became apparent to me that selling monumental sculptures was not an easy career.”

The early 1970s, when Banks graduated with his art degree, was a tough time to be looking for work. The United States was slogging through a deep recession and gas shortage. Despite his love for sculpting, Banks decided to pursue a more stable career. He applied for and took required tests for jobs with fire departments in California and Nevada, eventually landing in Las Vegas. He loved his career as a first responder, one that spanned 30 years. And it turned out that he could have the best of both worlds.

“I still was an artist with ideas that needed to be explored,” Banks said. “The CSUN Sculpture did launch my career in art because now, I have sculptures and public art in 38 cities in eight states.”

Banks’ public work includes the Firefighters’ Memorial of Southern Nevada. He’s worked in a variety of media, including bronze, aluminum, wood, steel, fiberglass and cement.

These days, Banks is enjoying retirement. He travels to Southern California frequently, spending days out on the water spearfishing and scuba diving from a boat he co-owns with a friend. He keeps an eye on his first large-scale project, he approves of the sculpture’s recent fresh coat of paint.

“The CSUN sculpture’s structure is called Ferro-cement. A steel framework covered with a cement coating has been used in building construction and even shipbuilding,” said Banks. “Sylmar-based Superior Gunite donated their services in applying the concrete surface. The CSUN building maintenance department helped during the construction, with excavation and cleanup. Fellow art students helped in the construction. The Sculpture Department faculty, John Canavier, Bob Bassler and Dave Elder, were essential in helping the project run smoothly.”

As it turns out, the CSUN sign isn’t the only sculpture by John Banks on campus. He recently donated a much smaller piece to the University Library that will be displayed to the public. “Monument to the Moon Landing” is another multi-image piece that he created in 1975 while pursuing his master’s degree.

