Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 10, 2022

By Press Release

Jim Mangassarian, a broker with Reality Executives Real Estate, represented the seller in the recent sale of an iconic building in the heart of Valencia.

The property is located on the corner of Singing Hills Drive and McBean Parkway, just a short walk to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and also within minutes to restaurants, shopping, Valencia Town Center Mall, Hyatt Regency Valencia, golf courses and easy access to Interstate 5, State Route 126 and State Route 14.

The building, which is located on 24501 McBean Parkway, has been listed for sale on and off for the past ten plus years by local and out of area agents/brokers, but without success. The property is a high-image, well known and very visible building within proximity to Henry Mayo, single story, open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sold shortly after listing and it sold for full price to a medical group. There was also a long interest list of doctors waiting for their opportunity to purchase the subject building, due to its proximity to the hospital, definite need and high demand for free standing buildings in Valencia.

The sale was a financed owner-user transaction. The property sold for $2,249,000.00

Call Jim Mangassarian for more information at (661)904-9383.

About Jim Mangassarian and Realty Executives Santa Clarita:

Jim Mangassarian received his Real Estate license in May 1982, his office is situated in Santa Clarita, California, is a full service broker/associate with Realty Executives that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge, experience, integrity and most of all, always has the clients best interest at heart. Jim’s full spectrum of services includes: Commercial/Retail, Office and Industrial listings & sales, Residential, Multi-Residential and Vacant Land listings and sales, Representing Investors, owner users, 1031 Exchanges and Commercial Leasing. For more information, contact Jim directly at 661-904-9383.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...