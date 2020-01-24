[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
| Friday, Jan 24, 2020
illumination dynamics

Award-winning lighting and grip company Illumination Dynamics has relocated its Los Angeles headquarters from San Fernando to a new location in Santa Clarita.

The brand-new, 67,639 square-foot facility is located at 21335 Needham Ranch Parkway, within sight of the Highway 14 freeway and just a few miles from Interstates 5, 405, and 210.

As such, it allows easier access to the thriving film industry in the Santa Clarita Valley, while still remaining just a short distance from Hollywood.

The new Illumination Dynamics facility is the first building to be completed in a spectacular new industrial park, surrounded by extensive landscaping, walking trails, and bike paths.

Key features of the building include 30-foot ceilings, a large demo room, centralized loading docks, ample staff and customer parking, a large canopied work area, and an exclusive private parking lot for trucks and generators. Every area of the building is organized to maximize the functionality and effectiveness of each department’s workflow.

At the same time, the new warehouse area has an open floor space, which will allow for a more streamlined work environment and better collaboration between departments.

“We are excited about moving to our new facility in Santa Clarita; it is a beautiful building, custom-designed to meet our specific needs and offering a clean new environment for our clients and employees,” said Carly Barber, president and CEO of Illumination Dynamics.

“This move is energizing all of us, motivating us to reinvent our operations and better positioning ID for the future trends of our business,” Barber said. “The city continues to embrace our industry and we look forward to future opportunities within the local entertainment community, while still actively servicing our customers in the Los Angeles area.”

ID’s new facility has spaces for engaging customers and improving administration. The first thing that will catch anyone’s attention upon entering the building is the open plan design, which welcomes clients to the business and makes a lasting first impression.

Other key upgrades include purpose-built office areas, which are better acclimated to the ins and outs of each Illumination Dynamics department.

Besides all the other improvements, the building also features upstairs and downstairs conference rooms, a new employee kitchen area, outside patio, and state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly, energy-saving construction.

About Illumination Dynamics
Illumination Dynamics is a rental and services provider of automated and conventional lighting and mobile power generation equipment for the motion picture, television, special events, and sports broadcast markets. With locations in Los Angeles, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, ID has an excellent reputation in all markets served and is considered to be an industry leader in quality, customer service and integrity. founded in 2001 by a team of industry experts including Carly Barber and Jeff Pentek, ID is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARRI Rental, which operates through a network of rental facilities in North America and across Europe.

For locations and more information, visit www.illuminationdynamics.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-24-2020 Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
01-24-2020 Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
01-22-2020 AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
01-22-2020 SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
01-20-2020 Carnival Australia Pledges $1.9M to Bushfire Relief
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Award-winning lighting and grip company Illumination Dynamics has relocated its Los Angeles headquarters from San Fernando to a new location in Santa Clarita.
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state's new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
"Flight," the newest group art exhibit presented by the city of Santa Clarita, is set to take off at City Hall's First Floor Gallery on February 3 and stay airborne through March 10.
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 25540 The Old Road is not on the list of 2020 store closures the company released Tuesday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
A Trump administration move to stop California from requiring health insurers to cover abortions has drawn a sharp riposte from California’s political leadership.
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
The federal government Friday sued California over the state's private prisons ban, claiming the new law is unconstitutional, discriminates against the federal government and obstructs its ability to carry out operations.
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
An Agua Dulce man accused of kidnapping a toddler at knifepoint was found not mentally fit to assist in his own legal defense by a judge Wednesday and committed to an institution.
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
California State University, Northridge psychology professor Que-Lam Huynh has been named an “emerging scholar” by leading education magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
College of the Canyons notched its first conference win by way of a 79-69 final result at the Cougar Cage on Saturday.
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
The recent eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines last January 12 has forced many Filipino to flee their homes and move to evacuation centers. Those most affected are villagers in the hard-hit province of Batangas.
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Santa Clarita is on its way to having a more accurate tally of its homeless population, according to community leaders and volunteers at Tuesday’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
%d bloggers like this: