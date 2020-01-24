Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV

Award-winning lighting and grip company Illumination Dynamics has relocated its Los Angeles headquarters from San Fernando to a new location in Santa Clarita.

The brand-new, 67,639 square-foot facility is located at 21335 Needham Ranch Parkway, within sight of the Highway 14 freeway and just a few miles from Interstates 5, 405, and 210.

As such, it allows easier access to the thriving film industry in the Santa Clarita Valley, while still remaining just a short distance from Hollywood.

The new Illumination Dynamics facility is the first building to be completed in a spectacular new industrial park, surrounded by extensive landscaping, walking trails, and bike paths.

Key features of the building include 30-foot ceilings, a large demo room, centralized loading docks, ample staff and customer parking, a large canopied work area, and an exclusive private parking lot for trucks and generators. Every area of the building is organized to maximize the functionality and effectiveness of each department’s workflow.

At the same time, the new warehouse area has an open floor space, which will allow for a more streamlined work environment and better collaboration between departments.

“We are excited about moving to our new facility in Santa Clarita; it is a beautiful building, custom-designed to meet our specific needs and offering a clean new environment for our clients and employees,” said Carly Barber, president and CEO of Illumination Dynamics.

“This move is energizing all of us, motivating us to reinvent our operations and better positioning ID for the future trends of our business,” Barber said. “The city continues to embrace our industry and we look forward to future opportunities within the local entertainment community, while still actively servicing our customers in the Los Angeles area.”

ID’s new facility has spaces for engaging customers and improving administration. The first thing that will catch anyone’s attention upon entering the building is the open plan design, which welcomes clients to the business and makes a lasting first impression.

Other key upgrades include purpose-built office areas, which are better acclimated to the ins and outs of each Illumination Dynamics department.

Besides all the other improvements, the building also features upstairs and downstairs conference rooms, a new employee kitchen area, outside patio, and state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly, energy-saving construction.

About Illumination Dynamics

Illumination Dynamics is a rental and services provider of automated and conventional lighting and mobile power generation equipment for the motion picture, television, special events, and sports broadcast markets. With locations in Los Angeles, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, ID has an excellent reputation in all markets served and is considered to be an industry leader in quality, customer service and integrity. founded in 2001 by a team of industry experts including Carly Barber and Jeff Pentek, ID is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARRI Rental, which operates through a network of rental facilities in North America and across Europe.

For locations and more information, visit www.illuminationdynamics.com.