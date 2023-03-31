Immerse Yourself in Rich Western Heritage at 2023 Cowboy Festival

|
|
|
March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
|
|
|
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host a Day at the Rocks family-friendly open house event on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
Want to try your hand at gardening but don’t have much space? Learn how to start your garden in a small space. Be creative and add vegetables and lush greenery to your patio. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, "Small Space Gardening," on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station 2023 Baker to Vegas Team is competing in the 120 mile Baker to Las Vegas Challenge Cup Relay which starts in Baker, Calif. on Saturday, April 1 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, April 2.
|
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority reminds drivers in the Santa Clarita Valley the I-5 North County Enhancements Project will continue with work on SR-14 to Magic Mountain Parkway and SR-126 to Parker Road planned for the week of April 3 to April 9.
|
Join Impulse Music Co. for another Impulse Rock Show on Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m.
|
As you make your way down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, the sight of buffalo soldiers, the smell of an old cast iron Dutch ovens cooking peach cobbler and the sound of cowboy boots clacking against the wooden slats of the sidewalks will instantly transport you to the early days of the West.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced that four of her key bills advanced out of committee unanimously and with bipartisan support.
|
The Rio Norte Junior High School Concert Band, Concert Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, "The Jazz Hawks," secured top awards at the recent Music in the Parks Festival held at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park.
|
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that all lanes on Southbound Interstate 5 will be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2, as crews work to limit damage from a landslide in Castaic after a recent series of powerful storms and intense rainfall.
|
|
March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
|
Get ready "fore" some Topgolf Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m., benefiting the local nonprofit The Painted Turtle.
|
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau are asking for the public's help identifying theft suspects.
|
Los Angeles County Parks is hiring. This Spring, we are looking to employ our local L.A. County Youth with an excellent entry level job that pays more than minimum wage ($16.04) and allows them to work at their local L.A. County Park, including Val Verde Park.
|
Since the passing of the proposal to add Girls Flag Football as a CIF-approved sport, there has been a flurry of activity taking place.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced that the last day of operations for the COVID-19 PCR testing centers will be Friday, March 31.
|
Santa Clarita Valley residents once again came together during the 2022 holiday season to raise money and donate items to charity, as approximately 2,500 riders joined Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour.
|
Political activist and renowned scholar Dr. Angela Davis will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m.
|
Deborah Anderson, Los Angeles County Library’s assistant director of Education and Engagement, has been selected to receive the prestigious 2023 Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators Supporting Services to Children.
|
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths data beginning April 6.
|
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
|
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
|
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent
