In His Honor | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

June 18
1925 - Newhall lawman Jack Pilcher buried; funeral expenses paid by local Ku Klux Klan [story]
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Sunday, Jun 14, 2020
Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
Almost 7,000 homeless people living in encampments near freeways, as well as homeless seniors over 65 and others vulnerable to COVID-19, will be brought indoors over the span of 18 months under a joint legal agreement signed by the county and city of Los Angeles and approved Thursday by Judge David O. Carter.
The city of Santa Clarita officially opened Plum Canyon Park to the public on Thursday, June 18. The 7.4 acres of beautiful greenery and amenities marks the 35th park for our community.
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a culminating COVID-19 virtual briefing as it features a roundtable discussion with past presenters of the Chancellor's Circle Virtual Business Briefing Series.
Robert and I tried out for the high school baseball team. He didn’t make it. He then tried out as a pole vaulter on the track team, telling me he would not give up, even though he was going over the bar sideways!
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance Thursday that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings.
The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board unanimously named Paola Jellings as the newest member during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
SACRAMENTO – As we head into the summer months, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and in good repair.
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,129 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, including the 13th fatality at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley COVID-related death toll to 27 residents.
Los Angeles County's "Great Plates Delivered" program has been extended through Friday, July 10, offering three free home-delivered meals a day from local restaurants to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are at high-risk of COVID-19 as determined by the CDC.
To know whether the pandemic is getting better or worse, you need to have only two questions answered by your local hospital: How many ventilators are available? How many ICU beds are available?
DFY in SCV (Drug-Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley) is excited to announce a virtual “Stay Safe” Summer Series starting Thursday, June 18.
The California Department of Education, in collaboration with the San Diego County Office of Education, is launching a free online suicide prevention training program available to middle and high school staff and students throughout the state, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday.
A Special Assignment Team deputy from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a 30-year-old Van Nuys man on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old Canyon Country resident, said Monday that he wanted to clarify some of the confusion that has been circulating around his charity, the Black Lives Matter Foundation, following a Buzzfeed News article that was published about it.
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
The American Red Cross uses the most accurate testing available. By donating blood, you can simultaneously save someone’s life and determine if you are immune to COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,780 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Monday.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the launch of the “Safer Business Commitment” as a part of the Shop Local initiative.
The MAIN’s talent show “You’re The Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a four to five-minute video of their unique talent and act to themain@santa-clarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, June 19.
No injuries were reported after a car collided with an electrical pole near the intersection of Davey Avenue and Cross Street in Newhall around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports that a number of suspects had stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 3:00 p.m. at Macy’s, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to Lt. Doug Mohrhoff.
