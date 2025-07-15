header image

July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster
Acton Rooster
‘In Orbit’ Art Exhibit Now on View at Newhall Community Center
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025

The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “In Orbit,” is now on view at the Newhall Community Center through Wednesday, Oct. 1.

This celestial-themed showcase invites guests to explore the vast beauty, mystery and infinite possibilities of outer space through a collection of imaginative and awe-inspiring visual artworks.

The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“In Orbit” explores themes of cosmic wonder, scientific discovery and humankind’s relationship with the universe. From galaxies and stars to planetary landscapes, artists reflect on the scale, curiosity and limitless potential of space. Through various media and styles, the exhibition celebrates the power of imagination and inquiry, inviting viewers to consider both the mysteries above and our place within them.

Among the featured artists is Kaitlyn Liu, whose work explores the dynamic relationship between humanity and the expansiveness of space. “As beings still in the infancy of cosmic exploration, our understanding shifts with every discovery, while the universe remains profoundly ungraspable,” Liu explains. Her piece, “Grasp of Trillion,” evokes awe and humility, blending astronomical inspiration with imaginative interpretation. She reflects on space as both a frontier of infinite possibility and a mirror for our own fleeting existence.

Also featured is Denise C. Lewis, an impressionist artist whose recent work, “Jupiter and Cosmic Clash,” are inspired by the otherworldly satellite images captured by the Hubble and James Webb telescopes. Lewis is drawn to the range of light, color and motion found in cosmic imagery—from close-up planetary views to the glowing clouds of dying stars and nebulae. Her work reflects a deep love for both the earthly and celestial environment and a desire to keep exploring, learning and sharing the joy of discovery through art.

The exhibiting artists include: Josh Anderson, Susan Springer Anderson, Ella Corona, James Ferrell, Meghann Flaherty, James Frost, Chayliel Quintanilla Flores, Denise Lewis, Neal Lightfeldt, Stella Robinson Lightheart, Kaitlyn Liu, Loretta McNair, Aaron Koscelansky, Demi Sedrakyan, Tim Song Jones, Miki Stromberg, Felicia Tausig, Jayme Sun Thomas, Naomi Young and Dakota Zumsteg.

To learn more about “In Orbit” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@SantaClarita.gov.
