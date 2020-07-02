In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water

As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While all Customer Care lobbies will remain closed until further notice, we are standing by to assist

you by email or phone.

Speak to Customer Care:

– Newhall: (661) 294-0828

– Santa Clarita: (661) 259-2737

– Valencia: (661) 294-0828

Email Customer Care:

– Newhall: ccare_nwd@scvwa.org

– Santa Clarita: ccare_scwd@scvwa.org

– Valencia: ccare_vwd@scvwa.org

If we are unable to serve you by email or phone, in-person assistance is available by appointment only.

External drop-boxes are also available at each Customer Care location, available 24/7.

Payment Plan Available

We understand that some customers may be facing unexpected financial hardships or struggling due to a loss of income. While late fees and shut-offs are still suspended, we encourage customers to stay as current as possible to avoid building up large balances. We are reaching out in understanding to our customers who have fallen behind in payments.

Please call and let us work with you to establish a payment plan you can afford. Visit our Customer Care page for more information: yourSCVwater.com/customer-care.

And as a friendly reminder, your water supply is safe. The COVID-19 coronavirus has no impact on the quality or supply of your tap water. We continue to operate our water system to ensure you receive reliable water service that meets all state and federal drinking water standards.

We’re in this together and we’re here for you. Stay safe and healthy.

For more information, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/covid-19-coronavirus/

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer, at kmartin@scvwa.org or at (661) 513-1265.