August 16
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
| Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Aiming to empower the region’s next generation of environmental leaders, the county of Los Angeles today issued a call for young adults to serve on its inaugural Youth Climate Commission.

On the heels of major climate legislation at the federal level, the county is seeking 25 youth leaders who have a commitment to civic action that will create greater resilience in their communities.

The Board of Supervisors, responding to grass-roots activism from Los Angeles youth climate leaders, adopted an ordinance to create the Commission to inform, recommend and advise on county goals, plans, actions, and policies related to climate change mitigation and resilience.

The panel, the first County Commission to focus exclusively on climate change, aims to amplify the perspectives and priorities of local youth, since they will be the most dramatically impacted by the ongoing climate impact during their lifetime.

“I am heartened that after years of insufficient action on climate, Congress is advancing a major climate bill that will change the game for lowering our emissions nationally,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis who represents the First District and authored the ordinance. “With new federal resources, the stakes are even greater for us to ensure that the very people whose future is most impacted are at the table to effect real change.”

“Despite another season of record-breaking heat and extreme weather, I remain hopeful in the next generation’s unwillingness to stand idle in the face of the climate crisis. The Youth Climate Commission provides an important structural pathway for new and diverse leadership to advance equitable and bold climate solutions for the Los Angeles region” said Supervisor Holly Mitchell who represents the Second District.

“Young people all across Los Angeles County are an untapped source of energy and ideas that can, and should, influence the County’s actions on climate change,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl who represents the Third District and was the co-author of the ordinance. “I encourage young people who have a commitment to reversing climate change, protecting biodiversity, and reimagining our relationship to our planet’s natural resources to consider participating on this exciting body that will help to shape L.A. County climate policy for years to come.”

“We are already seeing the effects of climate change, but many of my colleagues and I will be long gone when the worst impacts of the climate crisis take hold. Young people are leading a movement on this issue and they are proving better at it than the generations before who have failed them. They deserve a seat at the table in shaping our county’s climate policy and I encourage the young climate leaders across my district to apply to be a part of this commission”, said Supervisor Janice Hahn who represents the Fourth District.

“Our County is very big, so it’s important that we attract a diverse group of individuals so that we hear perspectives inclusive of different parts of our county, such as our high desert, foothill and mountain communities,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Fifth District. “Many of these communities face a higher likelihood of being impacted by natural disasters due to climate change, such as wildfires and flooding. I highly recommend anyone who is interested to come forward and apply to join this new county commission. It’s a fantastic opportunity for young people who are both passionate about climate change and interested in public service.”

The findings of the county’s recent Climate Vulnerability Assessment, demonstrated that an estimated 56% of residents, nearly 5.7 million people, face high risk to such climate hazards as extreme heat, wildfire, inland flooding, extreme precipitation, coastal flooding and drought.

Low-income and communities of color face a disproportionate amount of climate vulnerability as well as limited capacity to withstand and weather future threats, the study found.

The commission’s recommendations will further the ongoing implementation of Our County Sustainability Plan, the most ambitious regional sustainability blueprint in the nation. Among its 159 action items is creating a fossil fuel-free L.A. County by 2050.

“We are committed to reflecting the diversity of our County in our new Youth Climate Commission. We invite young adults from marginalized communities, communities burdened by pollution, and beyond to co-create with us a future with healthy, sustainable communities by applying to serve as commissioners,” said Executive Officer Celia Zavala.

Application materials are available on the website and must be submitted by Sept. 15, 2022.

Interested applicants must be age 18 by Oct. 1, 2022.
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples

West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
FULL STORY...

Gascón Recall Efforts Fail

Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493

Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
Monday, Aug 15, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu

L.A. County Public Health Urges Public to Protect Pet Birds from Bird Flu
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Avian influenza refers to a family of influenza or flu viruses that commonly infect birds.
FULL STORY...
Princess Cruises Will Sponsor Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup Series
Daniel Suárez dreams of “cruising” through the next few regular season races as well as the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on his way to capturing the championship title in 2022.
Princess Cruises Will Sponsor Trackhouse Racing in NASCAR Cup Series
New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.
New Cookie, Raspberry Rally, Joins Girl Scout Lineup in 2023 Season
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
Aiming to empower the region’s next generation of environmental leaders, the county of Los Angeles today issued a call for young adults to serve on its inaugural Youth Climate Commission.
Inaugural L.A. County Youth Climate Commission Seeks Youth Leaders
Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. The Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug. 25: VIA Santa Clarita City Council Candidates Forum
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
The slate of candidates set to run this November for three seats on the Santa Clarita City Council has been finalized after the deadline to file passed on Friday.
Nine Candidates Set to Run in November for Three City Council Seats
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman informed school district families on the evening of Aug. 15 that an additional layer of security protocols will be added in the school district effective Monday, Aug. 22.
Hart District to Add Firearm Detection Canine Unit to Safety Protocols
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Two long-time William S. Hart Union High School District football coaches, Mike Herrington and Harry Welch, have been named to the inaugural class of the new California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Herrington, Welch Named to California High School Football Hall of Fame
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
Gascón Recall Efforts Fail
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
CSUN defeated the University of San Diego 1-0 Sunday night in the men's soccer exhibition opener for both clubs at Torero Stadium. 
Matadors Shut Out San Diego 1-0 in Exhibition Opener
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
The Women's Council of Realtors SCV Network held their election for officers on Aug. 11, along with their annual member and sponsor appreciation night.
Women’s Council of Realtors SCV Elects New Officers
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will hold their third annual golf tournament beginning noon on Monday, Oct. 24.
Oct. 24: Family Promise SCV Annual Golf Tournament
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will open its first primary care practice on the hospital campus on Monday, Aug. 15.
Henry Mayo Opens First Primary Care Practice on Hospital Campus
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Heads Up! The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station urge parents to practice "safe pedestrian skills."
Parents Urged to Practice Back-to-School Safety
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 266 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 26 deaths and 10,025 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 88,000; Deaths Total 493
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
(CN) — In drought-ridden California's history, megafloods have occurred about every century. Not often, but from a geological standpoint they're not rare.
Study Shows Climate Change Increasing Risk of California Megaflood
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
Are you worried about getting diabetes? Have you been told that you have pre-diabetes? One out of three American adults has prediabetes.
Aug. 16: Henry Mayo Hosts Diabetes Prevention Program
