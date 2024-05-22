header image

1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
| Tuesday, May 21, 2024
NextGen

The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative’s inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The festival, a competitive outlet for next-generation media makers, gave junior high and high school students the chance to win trophies and recognition in a variety of categories.

The event was attended by students, teachers, parents and mentors of the next generation of young journalists and creative storytellers.

“As an actress and former broadcaster, I have attended numerous film festivals and award shows. I was completely astounded by the young talent I judged here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Bella Shaw, a judge for the Feature Story category. “Several of the Best Feature entrants, such as “Hurricane Hillary,” “The Writers’ Strike” and “My Friend Addison,” were so masterfully edited, they could easily air on KCAL, or other local news affiliates, and no one would know they were written and produced by students. Pretty pictures are one thing, but telling a story is quite another.”

The contest was judged by a panel of community experts in film and television including: Bella Shaw, actress, former CNN anchor and host of Hollywood BzS Bites; Heather Duncan, producer and Three Leaves co-owner; Jeffrey Thompson, media executive Quantum 8 Studios; Bruce Klassen, freelance executive producer; Sophia Lesseos, FOX26 KMPH news reporter; Carlos Cortes, Fox Racing video editor; Jim Walker, entertainment journalist, writer, editor, scriptwriter and producer; Koren Young, founder and President Arcay Studios; Michael Carr, Carrma owner and CEO; Mary Grady, Grady Communication Strategies consultant; Harvey Lowry, Ascension Media CEO/Director; Patrick Rowan, Scriptz CEO; Ryan Villiers, PXL Managing Partner; David Luce, President Luce Change Inc.; Andrew Menjivar, KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 director of video; Brian Schlick, SchlickArt co-owner; John Parenteau, Blackmagic Design; Megan Perez, San Bernardino County Multimedia Production Specialist II; Matt Robinson, College of the Canyons marketing asst/livestream coordinator and ABC7 newsroom utility and Steve Burkholder, William S. Hart Union High School District.

Emcees Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell, hosts of SCVTV’s Community Corner, announced the winners and encouraged students to share information about their productions from the podium.

Shaw said she was impressed by the students’ grasp of storytelling techniques.

“These students spoke with such purpose and clarity,” she said. “It was heartwarming. I would say that the future of our industry is in very willing, positive and capable hands. It was not only a pleasure to judge their work, it was an honor.”

Categories included: Short Film, Silent Film, Feature Story, Broadcast Show and PSA.

Awards were presented for first, second and third place.

Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Winners:

Short Film High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Parallel.” Valerie Cheer, Jeanelle Estrella, Connor Whitlach, Hailey Federico, Jacob Calderon, Broden Weeks. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: West Ranch High School’s “WRTV.”

Entry: “I Remember Everything.” Augie Altes, Eli Wamsteker, Brody Glass, Effie Gross, Nate Cervantes. Teacher Ryan Lindgreen.

Third Place : Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “The Long Way Down.” Jeevan Dhanota, Aiden Rubalcava, Javez Franquez, Madison Lamb, Sebastian Israel. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Short Film Junior High School

First Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “Exposed.” James Mesa, Leo Fowler, Lyon Tucker, Myles Fredrickson, Hank Dalton, Diego Jaimez, Breslin Burrill. Teacher Terry Parent.

Second Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV / Kid Flix.” Entry: “Anxiety.” Maddie Smither, Cadence Zakar, Valerie Martinez. Teacher Paul Kass.

Silent Film High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Not So Ordinary Life.” Jeevan Dhanota, Sebastian Israel, Dylan Silvera, Arjan Dhanota. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: Hart High School Individual Student submission.

Entry: “Banana Man.” Nicolas DeSesa, Oren Tikosky, Ryder Boyd, Perker Scarabin, Adrian Vargas, Jackson Mustumandy, David Aerubach. An Independent Student Production.

Third Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Two Can Play at That Game.” Pierce Evans, Steven Penchuk, Chris Apolinario. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Broadcast Show High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Weekly Taped Show for February 26, 2024.” Connor Whitlach, Broden Weeks, Alexis Candiani, Dylan Silvera, Jaxon Sigmen, Jacob Calderon, Hailey Federico, Hrishab Krishna. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: Saugus High School’s “Saugus News Network.”

Entry: “Daily Live Show for April 10, 2024.” Mykhail Tezai, Holden Smith, Nina Ripoll, Kenzy Mostafa, Nolan Hodge. Teacher Wade Williams.

Third Place: West Ranch High School’s “WRTV.”

Entry: “Daily Live Show for February 8, 2024” Esther Pack, Gillian Bui, Effie Gross, Taylor Lankford, Lucas Bibby, Alyssa Galindo, Ryan Oh, Alina Park. Teacher Ryan Lindgreen.

Broadcast Show Junior High School

First Place: Rio Norte Junior High School’s “RioTV.”

Entry: “RioTV Daily Taped for November 30, 2023.” Rajanya Konar, Brielle Guiwa, Robert Chen, Lucas Bosshard, Ava Welch, Reese Raymond, Cooper Paras, Mary Dorman, Khloe Urquico, Daniela Tapia. Teacher Ron Ippolito.

Second Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “Cougar News Daily Taped Show for March 25, 2024.” James Mesa, Leo Fowler, Lyon Cabahug-Tucker. Teacher Terry Parent.

Third Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV/Kid Flix.”

Entry: “Miner Morning TV Daily Live for April 12, 2024.” Kid Flix Productions. Teacher Paul Kass.

Feature Story High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Hurricane Hillary.” Alexis Candiani. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: West Ranch High School’s “WRTV.”

Entry: “Castaic Animal Shelter.” Natalie Merchant, Casey Gagnon. Teacher Ryan Lindgreen

Third Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Hollywood Writer’s Strike.” Alexis Candiani. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Feature Story Junior High School

First Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “My Friend Addison.” Isabella Camara. Teacher Terry Parent.

Second Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “ASB Story.” Leo Fowler, Lyon Cabahug-Tucker, James Mesa. Teacher Terry Parent.

Third Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV/Kid Flix.”

Entry: “Chalk Art.” Anoushka Chitrel. Teacher Paul Kass.

Public Service Announcement High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Be Present.” Jeevan Dhanota, Aiden Rubalcava, Mayah Board. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: Saugus High School’s “Saugus News Network.”

Entry: “Electric Vehicle Safety.” Joaquin Soto, Jadon Rylie Benedito, Jacob Mendez. Teacher: Wade Williams.

Third Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “No Text is Worth a Death.” Alexis Candiani, Dylan Silvera, Kera Ochoa. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Public Service Announcement Junior High School

First Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “Take Care of Your Chromebook.” Zoey Lindkamp, Delilah Gillott, Bailey Faragher, Allessandra Lewis. Teacher Terry Parent.

Second Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV/Kid Flix.”

Entry: “PSA.” Ryder Brooks, Tommy Burton, Josh Carbajal, Nathan Kennedy. Teacher Paul Kass.

Sponsors of the NextGen MediaMakers Festival included Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative, SCVTV, Jackie and Tom Hartmann, City of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220, Santa Clarita Magazine and elite Magazine, The Santa Clarita Valley Signal, Backstage, Blackmagic Design, California Institute of the Arts Extended Studies, California Film Commission, Canon USA, G Media Insurance, IASTE Local 44, IASTE Local 600, IASTE Local 695, Imani Media Group/Faith Media Distribution, Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, Shadowbox Studios, Slamdance, Student Television Network, Valley Industry Association, William S. Hart Union High School District and Zeto Creative.

The NextGen MediaMakers Festival Committee: Bobby Aholt, Grant Bochantin, Gary Boyer, Jessica Boyer, Justin Collier, Danielle DellaPorta, Mitch Hacker, Jackie Hartmann, Paul Kass, Jordan Katz, Michael R. Mazzetti, Thresa Richardson, Susan Shapiro and Wade Williams.

For more information visit nextgenmediafest.org, contact info@nextgenmediafest.org or call (661) 251-8820.

Watch a slideshow of photos from the event:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
LACoFD Hosts International Disaster Search, Rescue Training
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s urban search and rescue (USAR) team, known internationally as USA-2, successfully completed a 36-hour training exercise and evaluation by international experts last week at the Del Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic to continue deploying to disasters around the world.
LACoFD Hosts International Disaster Search, Rescue Training
Supes Appoint Edward Yen Executive Officer
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed Edward Yen as the new executive officer Tuesday to oversee the administration of the Board of Supervisors.
Supes Appoint Edward Yen Executive Officer
Newhall Farmers Market Celebrating Nine-Year Anniversary
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be celebrating its nine-year anniversary Saturday, May 25.
Newhall Farmers Market Celebrating Nine-Year Anniversary
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
Six Cougars Earn Academic Excellence Award, Graduating Class Honored
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
Henry Mayo Trauma Center Celebrates 40 Years
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
Ranu Mukherjee Appointed CalArts Dean of Film/Video
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
State Lawmakers Advance Social Media Bills
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Nearly 200 students, faculty and community leaders attended a May 6 naming ceremony to honor Harriet and Harvey Bookstein for their generous support for the real estate program and center at California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Unveils Bookstein Real Estate Center
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.
Caltrans Announces Southbound Highway 101 Closure
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
TMU Professor Helps Bring Classical Christian Education to Africa
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.
Lyons Avenue Temporary Lanes Closures Announced
Katy Dammers Named REDCAT Deputy Director, Chief Curator
The Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) announced the appointment of Katy Dammers as Deputy Director and Chief Curator, Performing Arts after an extensive international search.
Katy Dammers Named REDCAT Deputy Director, Chief Curator
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
When Dr. Bob Dickson first began teaching Podcast Studio at The Master’s University, the podcasting format had already taken to the skies and was planting its flag in the media atmosphere.
TMU Students Get Talking with Podcasting Course
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
While most teenagers are navigating their way through high school, 15-year-old actor Tate Birchmore is preparing to walk the California State University, Northridge commencement stage.
Teenage Rising Star Set to Graduate from CSUN
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons wrapped the 2024 season by seeing three Cougars compete during day two action of the 3C2A Track & Field State Championships hosted by Saddleback College.
Cougars Conclude Track & Field Season at State Championship Meet
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees. 
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program.
Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, along with the COC Foundation Board of Directors, will hold a joint business meeting Wednesday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
May 22: COC Board, Foundation Joint Business Meeting
