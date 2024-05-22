Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives

The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative’s inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The festival, a competitive outlet for next-generation media makers, gave junior high and high school students the chance to win trophies and recognition in a variety of categories.

The event was attended by students, teachers, parents and mentors of the next generation of young journalists and creative storytellers.

“As an actress and former broadcaster, I have attended numerous film festivals and award shows. I was completely astounded by the young talent I judged here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Bella Shaw, a judge for the Feature Story category. “Several of the Best Feature entrants, such as “Hurricane Hillary,” “The Writers’ Strike” and “My Friend Addison,” were so masterfully edited, they could easily air on KCAL, or other local news affiliates, and no one would know they were written and produced by students. Pretty pictures are one thing, but telling a story is quite another.”

The contest was judged by a panel of community experts in film and television including: Bella Shaw, actress, former CNN anchor and host of Hollywood BzS Bites; Heather Duncan, producer and Three Leaves co-owner; Jeffrey Thompson, media executive Quantum 8 Studios; Bruce Klassen, freelance executive producer; Sophia Lesseos, FOX26 KMPH news reporter; Carlos Cortes, Fox Racing video editor; Jim Walker, entertainment journalist, writer, editor, scriptwriter and producer; Koren Young, founder and President Arcay Studios; Michael Carr, Carrma owner and CEO; Mary Grady, Grady Communication Strategies consultant; Harvey Lowry, Ascension Media CEO/Director; Patrick Rowan, Scriptz CEO; Ryan Villiers, PXL Managing Partner; David Luce, President Luce Change Inc.; Andrew Menjivar, KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 director of video; Brian Schlick, SchlickArt co-owner; John Parenteau, Blackmagic Design; Megan Perez, San Bernardino County Multimedia Production Specialist II; Matt Robinson, College of the Canyons marketing asst/livestream coordinator and ABC7 newsroom utility and Steve Burkholder, William S. Hart Union High School District.

Emcees Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell, hosts of SCVTV’s Community Corner, announced the winners and encouraged students to share information about their productions from the podium.

Shaw said she was impressed by the students’ grasp of storytelling techniques.

“These students spoke with such purpose and clarity,” she said. “It was heartwarming. I would say that the future of our industry is in very willing, positive and capable hands. It was not only a pleasure to judge their work, it was an honor.”

Categories included: Short Film, Silent Film, Feature Story, Broadcast Show and PSA.

Awards were presented for first, second and third place.

Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Winners:

Short Film High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Parallel.” Valerie Cheer, Jeanelle Estrella, Connor Whitlach, Hailey Federico, Jacob Calderon, Broden Weeks. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: West Ranch High School’s “WRTV.”

Entry: “I Remember Everything.” Augie Altes, Eli Wamsteker, Brody Glass, Effie Gross, Nate Cervantes. Teacher Ryan Lindgreen.

Third Place : Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “The Long Way Down.” Jeevan Dhanota, Aiden Rubalcava, Javez Franquez, Madison Lamb, Sebastian Israel. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Short Film Junior High School

First Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “Exposed.” James Mesa, Leo Fowler, Lyon Tucker, Myles Fredrickson, Hank Dalton, Diego Jaimez, Breslin Burrill. Teacher Terry Parent.

Second Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV / Kid Flix.” Entry: “Anxiety.” Maddie Smither, Cadence Zakar, Valerie Martinez. Teacher Paul Kass.

Silent Film High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Not So Ordinary Life.” Jeevan Dhanota, Sebastian Israel, Dylan Silvera, Arjan Dhanota. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: Hart High School Individual Student submission.

Entry: “Banana Man.” Nicolas DeSesa, Oren Tikosky, Ryder Boyd, Perker Scarabin, Adrian Vargas, Jackson Mustumandy, David Aerubach. An Independent Student Production.

Third Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Two Can Play at That Game.” Pierce Evans, Steven Penchuk, Chris Apolinario. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Broadcast Show High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Weekly Taped Show for February 26, 2024.” Connor Whitlach, Broden Weeks, Alexis Candiani, Dylan Silvera, Jaxon Sigmen, Jacob Calderon, Hailey Federico, Hrishab Krishna. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: Saugus High School’s “Saugus News Network.”

Entry: “Daily Live Show for April 10, 2024.” Mykhail Tezai, Holden Smith, Nina Ripoll, Kenzy Mostafa, Nolan Hodge. Teacher Wade Williams.

Third Place: West Ranch High School’s “WRTV.”

Entry: “Daily Live Show for February 8, 2024” Esther Pack, Gillian Bui, Effie Gross, Taylor Lankford, Lucas Bibby, Alyssa Galindo, Ryan Oh, Alina Park. Teacher Ryan Lindgreen.

Broadcast Show Junior High School

First Place: Rio Norte Junior High School’s “RioTV.”

Entry: “RioTV Daily Taped for November 30, 2023.” Rajanya Konar, Brielle Guiwa, Robert Chen, Lucas Bosshard, Ava Welch, Reese Raymond, Cooper Paras, Mary Dorman, Khloe Urquico, Daniela Tapia. Teacher Ron Ippolito.

Second Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “Cougar News Daily Taped Show for March 25, 2024.” James Mesa, Leo Fowler, Lyon Cabahug-Tucker. Teacher Terry Parent.

Third Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV/Kid Flix.”

Entry: “Miner Morning TV Daily Live for April 12, 2024.” Kid Flix Productions. Teacher Paul Kass.

Feature Story High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Hurricane Hillary.” Alexis Candiani. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: West Ranch High School’s “WRTV.”

Entry: “Castaic Animal Shelter.” Natalie Merchant, Casey Gagnon. Teacher Ryan Lindgreen

Third Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Hollywood Writer’s Strike.” Alexis Candiani. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Feature Story Junior High School

First Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “My Friend Addison.” Isabella Camara. Teacher Terry Parent.

Second Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “ASB Story.” Leo Fowler, Lyon Cabahug-Tucker, James Mesa. Teacher Terry Parent.

Third Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV/Kid Flix.”

Entry: “Chalk Art.” Anoushka Chitrel. Teacher Paul Kass.

Public Service Announcement High School

First Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “Be Present.” Jeevan Dhanota, Aiden Rubalcava, Mayah Board. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Second Place: Saugus High School’s “Saugus News Network.”

Entry: “Electric Vehicle Safety.” Joaquin Soto, Jadon Rylie Benedito, Jacob Mendez. Teacher: Wade Williams.

Third Place: Castaic High School’s “Good Morning Castaic.”

Entry: “No Text is Worth a Death.” Alexis Candiani, Dylan Silvera, Kera Ochoa. Teacher Charles Deuschle.

Public Service Announcement Junior High School

First Place: Castaic Middle School’s “CMSTV.”

Entry: “Take Care of Your Chromebook.” Zoey Lindkamp, Delilah Gillott, Bailey Faragher, Allessandra Lewis. Teacher Terry Parent.

Second Place: Placerita Junior High School’s “Miner Morning TV/Kid Flix.”

Entry: “PSA.” Ryder Brooks, Tommy Burton, Josh Carbajal, Nathan Kennedy. Teacher Paul Kass.

Sponsors of the NextGen MediaMakers Festival included Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative, SCVTV, Jackie and Tom Hartmann, City of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220, Santa Clarita Magazine and elite Magazine, The Santa Clarita Valley Signal, Backstage, Blackmagic Design, California Institute of the Arts Extended Studies, California Film Commission, Canon USA, G Media Insurance, IASTE Local 44, IASTE Local 600, IASTE Local 695, Imani Media Group/Faith Media Distribution, Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, Shadowbox Studios, Slamdance, Student Television Network, Valley Industry Association, William S. Hart Union High School District and Zeto Creative.

The NextGen MediaMakers Festival Committee: Bobby Aholt, Grant Bochantin, Gary Boyer, Jessica Boyer, Justin Collier, Danielle DellaPorta, Mitch Hacker, Jackie Hartmann, Paul Kass, Jordan Katz, Michael R. Mazzetti, Thresa Richardson, Susan Shapiro and Wade Williams.

For more information visit nextgenmediafest.org, contact info@nextgenmediafest.org or call (661) 251-8820.

Watch a slideshow of photos from the event: This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...