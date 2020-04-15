[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020

 

Dr. Gene DorioThe 1996 movie “Independence Day” depicts an alien invasion of Earth, defended by united countries of the world battling as a team. This year, we are under attack by a highly contagious virus, but this is not a movie.

The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?

Many nations are focused on defeating this virus, some scientifically ahead of others. But sharing ideas could speed the process of developing a plan from every knowledgeable worldwide scientist.

We are all interconnected, yet there might be countries that will not share, hoping to profit or command power over others. Is now the time to be doing this as millions are ill and threatened?

Nations should come together, collaboratively bringing their best scientists and policymakers to one place – online, of course – to solve this problem without politics or the hunger for profit.

Our existence might depend on uniting and fighting together. Hopefully with success, it will be our independence day.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
READ MORE...

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
READ MORE...

Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
READ MORE...

One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel

One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
READ MORE...

The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Magnificent Human Antibody Machine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Apr 12, 2020
If it is possible to identify antibodies, why can’t we also isolate and concentrate them, then inject them into an ill patient? Furthermore, what about cloning the antibody through stem cells creating an antiviral pill?
READ MORE...

Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, Apr 11, 2020
To scientists, to the public and even to politicians, many are saying: Don’t let up. For those who say, “loosen the reins,” you are mistaken.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 with more to come if needed. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000. Emergency FDA approval was announced Wednesday.
Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
Five future history-making moments for Santa Clarita Valley runners in 2020 are under threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCV Runners: 5 Future Moments Threatened by COVID-19 Outbreak
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 42 new deaths and 472 new cases of COVID-19, the largest daily increase in new deaths, surpassing Tuesday's count of 40.
L.A. County Wednesday: Most Deaths in a Day; 472 New Cases, Min. 205 SCV Cases
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
California has now had 24,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 821 deaths to date due to the disease, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 24,424 Cases, 61 New Deaths; Fewer Patients in ICU
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
L.A. County Jails Population Cut by 3,500 to Reduce COVID-19 Risk
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
The city of Santa Clarita has compiled a list of resources for businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
City Compiles COVID-19 Resources for Businesses
Newsom Orders New Support for California Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom ordered new initiatives Wednesday to support the millions of California workers who have lost jobs or wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Orders New Support for California Workers
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expanded an existing temporary rent freeze and eviction moratorium in parts of the county in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.
L.A. County Expands Eviction Moratorium, Rent Freeze
Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
Island Pacific Supermarket has launched its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign by becoming the first Filipino supermarket chain to provide online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States.
Island Pacific Supermarket Launches ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Campaign
Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a public-private partnership motion to create a county COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program which calls for the creation of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Public-Private Partnership to Bring $28M to L.A. County Small Businesses
L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
The county of Los Angeles in partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative and Community Reinvestment Fund, USA has created a new online portal for small businesses to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
L.A. County Launches Paycheck Protection Portal for Small Businesses
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
Federal courts across the country are being asked to step in as small businesses hit roadblocks applying for billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.
Small Businesses Turn to Courts for Help Getting Relief Funds
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
Free Foreclosure Prevention Services Now Available for L.A. County Property Owners
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
Fattening the Curve | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Tuesday: Biggest 1-Day Spike in Deaths; At least 196 SCV Cases
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
County to Administer More Than $13M in Community Development Grant
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Valencia High School's Hailey Kirsch, Class of 2020, who has committed to University of California, San Diego.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: Valencia High School’s Hailey Kirsch
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday six key indicators that will guide California’s thinking for when and how to modify the stay-at-home and other orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Unveils Plans to Modify Stay-at-Home Order
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
California Investing $42M to Protect At Risk Foster Youth
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
Princess Cruises Extends Cancellations Through June 30
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver licenses expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extending All Driver Licenses Expiring During Pandemic
%d bloggers like this: