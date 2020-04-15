Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The 1996 movie “Independence Day” depicts an alien invasion of Earth, defended by united countries of the world battling as a team. This year, we are under attack by a highly contagious virus, but this is not a movie.

The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?

Many nations are focused on defeating this virus, some scientifically ahead of others. But sharing ideas could speed the process of developing a plan from every knowledgeable worldwide scientist.

We are all interconnected, yet there might be countries that will not share, hoping to profit or command power over others. Is now the time to be doing this as millions are ill and threatened?

Nations should come together, collaboratively bringing their best scientists and policymakers to one place – online, of course – to solve this problem without politics or the hunger for profit.

Our existence might depend on uniting and fighting together. Hopefully with success, it will be our independence day.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.