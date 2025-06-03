Indigenous Talent Takes Center Stage at Mission Opera’s ‘Tosca’

Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s premier opera company, is proud to present a groundbreaking production of “Tosca” this June at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. The opera will feature a stunning all-Indigenous cast in the principal roles, marking a milestone for diversity in American opera companies. Renowned Muscogee soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle will make her debut in the iconic title role for both evening performances. Kunkle is joined by tenor Hugo Vera, a Tiwa Native American artist, as Cavaradossi, and Chickasaw baritone Gabriel Manro, who will portray the villainous Baron Scarpia.

This production represents one of the first all-Indigenous principal casts in an American opera company, reinforcing Mission Opera’s commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts.

Kirsten C. Kunkle: A Leading Voice in Native American Opera

Kirsten C. Kunkle, a proud citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is one of the most celebrated Indigenous sopranos in today’s classical music world. Lauded for her dynamic stage presence and versatile voice, Kunkle is known for her work in both traditional operatic roles and contemporary music. She has premiered over a dozen original compositions and has been recognized for her leadership in the world of Native American opera.

Kunkle’s vocal artistry spans from the stage to the concert hall, with performances in major venues including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Her work is archived at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian. She has also been a soloist in numerous world premieres, including the first Native American language opera, “Loksi’ Shaali’” (Shell Shaker) and American Indian Symphony, as well as originating numerous roles with the Philadelphia Opera Collective.

A Star-Studded Cast with International Star Lisa Houben

Lisa Houben, a celebrated Dutch American Dramatic soprano is flying in from Europe to perform the role of Tosca for the matinée shows. Mrs. Houben, who has graced some of the world’s most prestigious opera stages, including La Fenice in Venice, the Opera of Rome, and the Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels, brings a wealth of experience and vocal richness to the role of Tosca.

Houben’s career spans an impressive range of operatic works, including Fidelio, Aïda, Madama Butterfly, Rosenkavalier, and Turandot, and she has performed in concert halls across the globe, including at Carnegie Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Center & Amsterdam Concertgebouw. Her captivating artistry and international acclaim will add a unique dimension to the performance.

Renowned Stage Director, Justine Prado Manro, Joins Production

Justine Prado Manro makes her Mission Opera directing debut with Tosca. Her training in stage directing was shaped under the mentorship of Heather Mathews, whom Justine was assistant director for at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Most recently she directed The Wizard of Oz for Opera San Luis Obispo. She will return there in the fall to direct Hansel and Gretel. Beyond opera and musical theatre, Justine is an award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and critically acclaimed comic book author. A Bay Area native, she holds a BFA from the Academy of Art University and an MFA in Screenwriting from the University of California, Los Angeles.

A Historic Production in Santa Clarita

Mission Opera’s Tosca is not just a performance of Puccini’s masterpiece; it’s a celebration of Native American voices in opera and the global reach of diverse talent. The production will highlight Indigenous artists in leading roles, providing a rare and inspiring experience for audiences. With Kunkle’s deep connection to her Muscogee roots and Houben’s storied career, this Tosca promises to be a groundbreaking event.

Showtimes and ticket information:

June 13, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

June 14, 2025: 2 p.m.| 7:30 p.m.

June 15, 2025: 2 p.m.

Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, located at 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Four tiered level tickets available for this live show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at: https://our.show/tosca.

Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merch sold before the show and during intermission. Don’t miss your chance to experience this historic production featuring an extraordinary cast of Indigenous and international talent.

Cast and Performance Schedule:

Tosca (Evening) – Kirsten C. Kunkle

Tosca (Matinée) – Lisa Houben

Cavaradossi (Evening) – Hugo Vera

Cavaradossi (Matinée) – Xavier Prado

Scarpia (Evening) – Gabriel Manro

Scarpia (Matinée) – Joshua Wentz

About Mission Opera

Mission Opera is a professional opera company based in Santa Clarita, California. With a mission to create impactful and inclusive art, Mission Opera is dedicated to producing high-quality American opera and musical theater, while also engaging with local communities through educational outreach and performance initiatives.

Like this: Like Loading...