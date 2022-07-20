Infrastructure LA Unveils County Infrastructure Project Map

This map displays shovel ready infrastructure projects submitted by the Los Angeles County Departments of Public Works, Internal Services, Beaches and Harbors, and Parks and Recreation.
Additionally, the map shows whether projects are in disadvantaged areas using data provided by the federal Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool.
We invite your organization to submit projects for inclusion on the map, to help us provide a robust vision of the region’s infrastructure projects. Please fill out a project entry form and email it to InfrastructureLA@pw.lacounty.gov.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department.
