Infrastructure LA Unveils County Infrastructure Project Map

In an effort to help promote cross-sector collaboration, Infrastructure LA developed the Infrastructure Initiative Project Map.

This map displays shovel ready infrastructure projects submitted by the Los Angeles County Departments of Public Works, Internal Services, Beaches and Harbors, and Parks and Recreation.

Additionally, the map shows whether projects are in disadvantaged areas using data provided by the federal Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool.

We invite your organization to submit projects for inclusion on the map, to help us provide a robust vision of the region’s infrastructure projects. Please fill out a project entry form and email it to InfrastructureLA@pw.lacounty. gov.

To find the entry form click the link.

