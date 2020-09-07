inmate brawl

Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries

Uploaded: , Monday, Sep 7, 2020

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

An inmate brawl involving as many as 160 prisoners at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic ended with five injuries Saturday morning.

The call was reportedly received at 1:55 a.m. that hundreds of inmates were involved in a brawl at the facility located on the 29000 block of The Old Road.

“It was approximately 160 inmates,” said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Earlier, they were saying that it was 400-500, and that was because when the radio traffic went out, that’s how many are held in that specific dorm.”

Once the inmate brawl was cleared, it was later determined to have involved the 160 inmates spread out across three separate dorms.

“Five (inmates) were either treated or transported from the scene of the incident to the hospital,” said Warren.

The incident has been forwarded over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Jail Investigative Unit, and they’ll be able to determine the cause or if additional charges will be filed against those involved.

Warren said the Jail Investigative Unit process would take a few weeks, she said.

No deputies were injured as a result of the inmate brawl.

No Comments for : Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes

    Sept. 12: Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Zoom with Coyotes

    12 mins ago
  • Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants

    Sept. 23: Info Meeting for Santa Clarita Community Services, Arts Grants

    48 mins ago
  • SCV Prepares for Small Groups of Students to Return to School Campuses

    SCV Prepares for Small Groups of Students to Return to School Campuses

    1 hour ago
  • South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5

    South Fire in Castaic Shuts Down Southbound I-5

    2 hours ago
  • Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires

    Poor Air Quality Returns to SCV Due to Nearby Fires

    2 hours ago
  • Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law

    Newsom Signs Bill Exempting Freelance Journalists, Musicians, Others From 2019 Law

    3 hours ago
  • One Dead in Newhall Solo Rollover Crash

    One Dead in Newhall Solo Rollover Crash

    4 hours ago
  • Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries

    Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)

    Today in SCV History (Sept. 7)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)

    Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.