Inmate Brawl at Pitchess Ends with 5 Injuries

An inmate brawl involving as many as 160 prisoners at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic ended with five injuries Saturday morning.

The call was reportedly received at 1:55 a.m. that hundreds of inmates were involved in a brawl at the facility located on the 29000 block of The Old Road.

“It was approximately 160 inmates,” said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Earlier, they were saying that it was 400-500, and that was because when the radio traffic went out, that’s how many are held in that specific dorm.”

Once the inmate brawl was cleared, it was later determined to have involved the 160 inmates spread out across three separate dorms.

“Five (inmates) were either treated or transported from the scene of the incident to the hospital,” said Warren.

The incident has been forwarded over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Jail Investigative Unit, and they’ll be able to determine the cause or if additional charges will be filed against those involved.

Warren said the Jail Investigative Unit process would take a few weeks, she said.

No deputies were injured as a result of the inmate brawl.