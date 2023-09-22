Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center

Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.

To kick off the planning process, the city is asking for your input. Santa Clarita has teamed up with a museum planning consultant to develop an outlook for what sorts of services and experiences the new Museum and Cultural Center should offer and what amenities visitors would like to experience.

“The city of Santa Clarita has long celebrated arts, culture and opportunities for lifelong learning,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Our community has a rich history that should be experienced and diverse cultures that should be celebrated. We look forward to hearing from our residents about what they would like to see in a Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center.”

The museum would offer displays focused on regional history and art and work in tandem with the Cultural Center to serve as a hub for cultural events, presentations and organizations. The project is currently in the preliminary planning phase and a location has yet to be selected.

Residents are encouraged to take the survey by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com.

All information will remain confidential and it will be used to help determine the future Museum and Cultural Center’s focus and priorities.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...