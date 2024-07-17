Inspector General Issues New Report on LASD

|
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman has issued a report entitled Fourth Report Back on Meeting the Sheriff's Department's Obligations Under Senate Bill 1421.
|
All eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Holy Cross in Mission Hills, have earned high ratings from U.S. News & World Report, including two that ranked nationally for orthopedics care and one for rehabilitation.
|
The Small Business Development Center at College of the Canyons will offer an inperson class "SBDC As A Resource" on Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
|
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
|
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
|
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
|
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
|
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
|
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
|
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
|
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
|
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
|
1925
- Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story
]
|
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
|
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
|
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
|
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
|
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
|
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
|
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
|
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
