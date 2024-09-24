header image

Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
| Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024

PARKER AND ALEXIS (1)ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations. Joined by the detailed craftsmanship of Parker Brooks, the duo offers extensive interior design and architectural services to commercial and residential projects.

The creatives will be offering renovation and design services as well as custom-crafted furnishings honoring the specific vision of each individual client.

King, the founder and lead designer of the organization, obtained her bachelor’s degree in interior architecture from Columbia College Chicago’s School of Design. She previously worked as a designer at Ethan Allen, Havenly and 30 Collins.

Brooks, with over 10 years of woodworking and fabrication experience, has created high-end products from custom furniture to industrial-grade machinery. With a background in the film and television industry, he also produces high-quality content for the organization.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with those in my community and create spaces that will leave lasting impacts,” says King. “Having a passion for elevating spaces and helping people realize their unique vision has brought me to this point. It’s an honor to have the dream of owning my own company come to fruition.”

With headquarters in Santa Clarita, 2117 Collective services the Los Angeles County locally and offers virtual consultations nationally. To see more projects and find locally sourced inspirational pieces, please visit www.2117collective.com. Please see headshots and bios HERE.

About 2117 Collective:

2117 logo2117 Collective is an interior design firm and e-commerce destination for bespoke furniture and thoughtfully curated, artful works. The diligent team of designer and craftsman is built upon the ethos that each project is a new opportunity to explore and create meaningful, nuanced experiences.

 
