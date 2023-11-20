Interstate 10 Reopens Ahead of Schedule

The California Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 10 has reopened, weeks earlier than the original estimate for repairs which closed I-10 between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange.

Five lanes in each direction were available before the Monday morning commute, reducing the disruption to Los Angeles commuters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that I-10 would begin opening Sunday night and would be fully open before the start of the workweek and the Thanksgiving holiday – sooner than the earlier estimate of a three- to five-week full closure of I-10.

The westbound I-10 Alameda Street off-ramp remains temporarily closed while repair work continues following a Nov. 11 fire under the elevated freeway.

CAL FIRE believes the fire was caused by arson. Tips or leads can be sent anonymously to the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408 or arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov. The Office of the State Fire Marshal issued a Crime Alert Notification bulletin on Saturday with information and photos.

“What began as months has turned into days — before Angelenos hit the road on Monday, we’re opening the 10 back up,” said Newsom. “Thanks to the tireless work of Caltrans and union construction crews and with help from our partners — from the Mayor’s office to the White House — the 10’s expedited repair is proof and a point of pride that here in California, we deliver.”

Construction Update:

– Six newly installed video cameras are providing live coverage of construction operations 24/7 at fixthe10.ca.gov.

– Installation of the shoring was accomplished by more than 250 people working at the jobsite on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day.

– Final adjustments of shoring have been completed.

– Caltrans safety inspection, a critical step before reopening, is completed.

– Some lanes on I-10 will be closed at times, chiefly at night, for remaining work.

– Some ramps in the vicinity may be closed while Caltrans and other agencies including the Los Angeles Department of Transportation address traffic flow affecting city streets.

– Security is providing around-the-clock coverage at the jobsite to minimize the economic impact on nearby businesses so they, their employees, customers, and suppliers can safely continue their activities.

For more about this emergency project and live construction video, visit fixthe10.ca.gov.

