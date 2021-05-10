Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher ‘Chris’ Conrad

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Christopher William Conrad.

He is a 27-year-old male White who was last seen at his residence on the 18000 block of River Circle in Santa Clarita, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m.

Chris is 5’9” tall, 160lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Conrad suffers from depression. His family has not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...