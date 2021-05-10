header image

1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Christopher ‘Chris’ Conrad
| Monday, May 10, 2021

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Christopher William Conrad.

He is a 27-year-old male White who was last seen at his residence on the 18000 block of River Circle in Santa Clarita, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m.   

Chris is 5’9” tall, 160lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Conrad suffers from depression. His family has not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Monday, May 10, 2021
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced plans to reopen on Saturday, with a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Monday, May 10, 2021
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he’d be expanding the state’s economic stimulus program to middle-income families that make up to $75,000.
FULL STORY...
Winds Set to Bring Elevated Fire Weather to SCV
Monday, May 10, 2021
Winds Set to Bring Elevated Fire Weather to SCV
Warmer weather and winds are set to return to the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, bringing with them elevated fire weather conditions.
FULL STORY...
