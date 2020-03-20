[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
| Friday, Mar 20, 2020
federal deadline

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the federal deadline for Americans to file taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15 in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interests or penalties,” Mnuchin wrote on Twitter.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrote to Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig on Thursday to suggest pushing back the federal deadline, citing the national emergency in response to the virus known as Covid-19. The letter mentions Mnuchin’s decision last Wednesday to extend payments on debts already owed to the IRS from last year by 90-days.

“Americans should file their tax returns by April 15 because many will receive a refund,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “Those filing will be able to take advantage of their refunds sooner. This deferment allows those who owe a payment to the IRS to defer the payment until July 15 without interest or penalties. Treasury and IRS are ensuring that hardworking Americans and businesses have additional liquidity for the next several months.”

While states will still set their own filing deadlines for state taxes, Mnuchin also said small business filings could defer payments up to $1 million without a penalty. Taxpayers are still allowed to ask for six-month extensions as well, he said.

While these exemptions are good, Raskin said, Americans who depend on outside services for help filing their taxes will suffer because many of those companies have been shuttered in response to the disease outbreak.

“Tens of millions of Americans rely on tax practitioners for help with preparing returns,” Raskin wrote. “This automatic filing extension will provide critical relief for America’s taxpayers, and would also help reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure to IRS employees who must report to work in-person to process tax returns as they are filed.”

Democratic Senators, including Chris Murphy of Connecticut and 21 others, also wrote to the IRS on Thursday, noting the inaccessibility to tax services amid the crisis.

“Several states are basing their individual filing deadlines on the IRS’s deadline and are therefore still requiring returns to be submitted by April 15,” Murphy wrote. “It would help many American taxpayers if they knew they could file on July 15 without needing to ask for extensions or worry about late payments.”

The ability to efficiently send taxpayers refund checks and staff the agency amid the national emergency is a big concern for the IRS. It closed its taxpayer assistance centers Friday in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, recommending those who need help call the agency instead.

Steven Willis, a professor of law at the University of Florida, told Courthouse News in an interview Friday that a delay for taxpayers that owed small amounts wouldn’t considerably help people struggling financially.

For nearly a decade, Willis was an adviser at the university’s volunteer income tax assistance center, which helps hundreds file their tax returns annually. He said it is a real problem that those types of programs are shutting down because they are essential for people who generally do not know how to use online services.

“If people can’t file, they can’t get their refunds, so, that concerns me and I don’t see how the government can help with that,” Willis said. “None of that is going on at the University of Florida.”

Congresswoman Val Demings, D-Fla., wrote a separate letter to Mnuchin this week noting that her office had received numerous requests for assistance from constituents who are awaiting to receive refunds from the tax filling they submitted weeks ago.

“They rely on this money to help make ends meet and are in especially dire circumstances in our current environment,” Demings wrote. “It is important that the IRS review these tax fillings expeditiously and issue the necessary refunds as possible to help alleviate the financial hardship experienced by our constituents.”

Mnuchin tweeted Friday that Americans who will receive tax returns are encouraged to file before the extended deadline.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” he wrote.

— By Jack Rogers, CNS

From the IRS:
This relief only applies to federal income tax (including tax on self-employment income) payments otherwise due April 15, 2020, not state tax payments or deposits or payments of any other type of federal tax. Taxpayers also will need to file income tax returns in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. State filing and payment deadlines vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline. The IRS urges taxpayers to check with their state tax agencies for those details. More information is available at https://www.taxadmin.org/state-tax-agencies.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-20-2020 Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
03-20-2020 IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
03-18-2020 Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
03-18-2020 SCV Water Suspends Late Fees, Shut-offs Till June 30
03-17-2020 L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
California has 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday 6 p.m., up from 675 cases Wednesday, a spike of 431 cases, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday morning.
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates and will add up to more than $365 million.
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the federal deadline for Americans to file taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15 in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
A raid led by the California Department of Consumer Affairs resulted in a $14.5 million seizure of illegal cannabis flowers and concentrates Thursday, officials said Friday.
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
Pandemic Already Spurring Spike in Unemployment Claims
Citing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a spike Thursday in unemployment claims in states across the county.
Pandemic Already Spurring Spike in Unemployment Claims
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
LA County, California Leaders Order Residents to ‘Stay at Home’
Los Angeles County officials and California's governor have ordered residents county- and statewide to stay at home after midnight Thursday in an effort to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LA County, California Leaders Order Residents to ‘Stay at Home’
SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SCV
Two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley were confirmed Thursday afternoon bringing the citywide total to five, according to to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Fourth, Fifth COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in SCV
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley, has postponed A Taste of Hope.
Family Promise Postpones A Taste of Hope; Donations Being Accepted
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
‘Wine on the Roof’ Postponed
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
Officials with the California Department of Consumer Affairs are conducting an investigation near the corner of Cinema Drive and Railroad Avenue.
Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Rescheduled to Run July 12-26
L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death
he Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  has confirmed a second death and 40 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Thursday: 40 New Cases, 231 Total, 2nd Death
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Child & Family Center's annual fundraiser, "Taste of the Town," has been rescheduled to June 14.
Taste of the Town Rescheduled to June 14
Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile announced that effective Friday, March 20, all Traffic and Non-Traffic Infraction court hearings, including trials, arraignments and other Infraction appearances, scheduled between March 17 to April 16, will be continued for at least 30 days under the emergency order he issued in response to COVID-19-related impacts on Trial Court operations.
Traffic Courts to Continue Time-Sensitive Cases
Navy Deploying Ships to Assist with Acute Patient Care (Video)
Two Navy hospital ships will be part of the Defense Department's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon's chief spokesman said.
Navy Deploying Ships to Assist with Acute Patient Care (Video)
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated (Video)
About 2,050 National Guard soldiers and airmen in 27 states have been activated to support COVID-19 response efforts, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said.
More than 2,000 National Guard Soldiers Activated (Video)
California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19.
California Thursday: 77 New Cases, 675 Total
One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available
State Sen. Scott Wilk, released information Thursday on a new, one-stop resource for COVID-19:
One-Stop Coronavirus Resource Website Now Available
County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities
The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Mission to “Rebuild Lives and Provide for Healthier and Safer Communities,” also includes taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus
County Temporarily Suspends Visitation at Juvenile Halls, Treatment Facilities
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) is following current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has decided to close its doors and cancel upcoming events.
SCAA Closes Gallery; Cancels Events
%d bloggers like this: