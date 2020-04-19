J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83

Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died at home in Valencia early Friday, according to friends of McGrath and a published notice by Eternal Valley Memorial Park. He was 83.

“Mike’s 25-year tenure as superintendent was unique in California,” Dr. Marc Winger, who succeeded McGrath as superintendent, said Saturday. “His entire career was dedicated to the Newhall School District, from substitute teacher to superintendent. His leadership affected hundreds of thousands of students and families, and I inherited a successful district largely due to his influence.”

Born March 31, 1937, McGrath was the first member of his family to attend college. He had been studying political science on the East Coast when he came to Newhall in 1961 to visit his mother, who was a teacher in the district. He took a job as a substitute teacher and never left.

“I fell in love with kids,” McGrath later explained. “The first day I substituted, I decided this was what I wanted to do.”

He transitioned into a full-time teaching job at Newhall Elementary (sixth grade), and within three years he was appointed vice-principal for all Newhall District schools. At the time, that meant only Newhall School and Peachland Elementary. When Wiley Canyon opened in 1966, McGrath became its first principal.

McGrath was serving as Peachland’s principal in June 1972 when he received his doctorate degree from the University of Southern California. One month later the announcement came that he was stepping into the district’s top staff position.

It was a busy time. The school district experienced growing pangs during his tenure. Valencia was undergoing explosive growth and Stevenson Ranch was emerging west of Interstate 5. McGrath arm-wrestled home builders for school construction funds and nearly doubled the number of school campuses. Old Orchard had come along in 1969-70; McGrath opened Meadows in 1976, Valencia Valley in 1988 and Stevenson Ranch Elementary in 1995.

District enrollment increased from 2,300 in 1972 to 5,600 in 1997. McGrath saw two of his schools earn National Blue Ribbon awards while five earned California Distinguished School honors.

In an as-yet-unpublished SCVTV interview, McGrath pointed to the opening of Meadows Elementary as a proud accomplishment, and he named busing as one of the most difficult issues he had to face. As new schools opened during the major growth period, the school board adjusted attendance boundaries to even out enrollment across the district and reduce class sizes. That meant some of the kids who lived near a crowded school had to be bused to a less crowded school farther away from their homes where English was a second language for larger percentages of students. Angry parents frequently packed the school board meeting room in the mid-1990s.

In 2003, Newhall School District officials cut the ribbon to a brand-new campus to serve one of the area’s most diverse communities – J. Michael McGrath Elementary School in Newhall. With current student population of 62 percent English language learners and 83 percent eligibility for free or reduced-priced lunches, McGrath Elementary has consistently exceeded standardized testing targets and has earned both California Distinguished Schools and National Blue Ribbon awards.