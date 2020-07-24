J-Team Cites Vaping Store Clerk, Arrests Woman on Warrants

A detective from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s J-Team cited a vaping store clerk Tuesday for allegedly selling tobacco products to underage customers.

In the process, the detective also arrested a woman with outstanding warrants.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media, which did not identify the store or the clerk:

“After numerous concerns were relayed to SCV Sheriff’s Station regarding vape/cigar businesses allegedly selling tobacco products to youth, the J-Team arranged to conduct a special enforcement operation on Tuesday, July 21.

“During the operation, an employee at one of the stores was charged by deputies for furnishing tobacco to a minor. The employee was cited and released in the field.

“During the vaping store operation, the J-Team also made contact with a female adult who was arrested after they discovered she had $50,000 in warrants.

“Thanks for giving us tips to help us keep SCV safe and our youth safe.

“The J-Team can be reached by e-mail at JTeamSCV@lasd.org.

“Anonymous tips may also be submitted through www.LACrimeStoppers.org.