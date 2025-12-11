TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston

TMU track star Jack Anderson , the recent winner of the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.

The 5K race, which brought together over 200 of the most elite runners in the country, was hosted by Boston University at its indoor track.

Anderson completed the 5000m in 14:00.29, the third fastest 5K time in The Master’s men’s program history, and the third fastest indoor 5K time ever in the NAIA.

“I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to travel to Boston to race against some great competition,” Anderson said. “It was my first time racing 5K on the track and I learned some valuable lessons from it that I will take into the 2026 season.”

The competitors were primarily NCAA Division 1 athletes as well as unattached runners who are considered Olympic caliber.

Anderson was the only NAIA runner in the event.

The Master’s will start its indoor track season on Jan. 31, 2026 in Santa Barbara, in a tri-meet against Vanguard and Westmont. To see the complete schedule for the indoor/outdoor season, click HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...