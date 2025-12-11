header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 11
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
| Thursday, Dec 11, 2025

TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.

The 5K race, which brought together over 200 of the most elite runners in the country, was hosted by Boston University at its indoor track.

Anderson completed the 5000m in 14:00.29, the third fastest 5K time in The Master’s men’s program history, and the third fastest indoor 5K time ever in the NAIA.

“I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to travel to Boston to race against some great competition,” Anderson said. “It was my first time racing 5K on the track and I learned some valuable lessons from it that I will take into the 2026 season.”

The competitors were primarily NCAA Division 1 athletes as well as unattached runners who are considered Olympic caliber.

Anderson was the only NAIA runner in the event.

The Master’s will start its indoor track season on Jan. 31, 2026 in Santa Barbara, in a tri-meet against Vanguard and Westmont. To see the complete schedule for the indoor/outdoor season, click HERE.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston

TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Comes Back in 76-72 Road Win Over Desert

Canyons Comes Back in 76-72 Road Win Over Desert
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
The Cougars men's basketball team was able to overcome an 11-point half-time deficit to push past host College of the Desert by a 76-72 final score on Saturday, Dec. 6.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Drop Both Games of Inaugural ‘Canyons Crossover’

Cougars Drop Both Games of Inaugural ‘Canyons Crossover’
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
College of the Canyons women's basketball ended up on the wrong end of a pair of losses during the inaugural "Canyon Crossover" event held Dec. 5-6 at the Cougar Cage.
FULL STORY...

TMU Improves to 2-0 in GSAC Play with La Sierra Win

TMU Improves to 2-0 in GSAC Play with La Sierra Win
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
The Master's University men's basketball team won its second GSAC game in as many tries Saturday, Dec. 6 against La Sierra by a score of 99-67 in Riverside.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Rout La Sierra in Road Win

Lady Mustangs Rout La Sierra in Road Win
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
Chloe Auble scored 25 points and hit six three-pointers in The Master's University women's basketball's 85-60 win over La Sierra Saturday, Dec. 6 in Riverside.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market
Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will host a holiday market, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at 27426 Navigation Avenue, Valencia, CA 91381.
Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market
Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host a Winter Wonderland Holiday Market, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at Saugus High School.
Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Saugus High School
Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 will host its 2025 Holiday Boutique, a fundraiser to help children with disabilities on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat TRE House Brand Magic Mushroom Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat TRE House brand Magic Mushroom gummies, chocolate bars and syrup.
CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat TRE House Brand Magic Mushroom Products
LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.
LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight
Valencia High School’s internationally acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, “Two N’ Four,” has been selected to perform at the 2026 Jazz Education Network International Conference in New Orleans.
Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight
Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable
This week Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) continued her “District Dialogues” series with an education roundtable, bringing together school superintendents from across the High Desert.
Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Fraud, Scams
Rep. George Whitesides (D-CA-27) and Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-IN-6) have introduced the National Scam Prevention Coordination Act, legislation that would establish an office in the White House to oversee and coordinate the implementation of a national strategy for fraud and scam prevention.
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Fraud, Scams
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $1.1 billion to fund new zero-emission buses, charging stations, and related infrastructure
State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
 Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.
Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events, Shows
The city of Santa Clarita is highlighting Holiday events and shows that everyone in the community can enjoy. 
‘Tis The Season in Santa Clarita with Holiday Events, Shows
Green Santa Clarita Tallies 2025 Accomplishments
Together, as a community, Santa Clarita accomplished many great things in 2025.
Green Santa Clarita Tallies 2025 Accomplishments
LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects
On June 8th, 2025, the three individuals each threw large rocks from an elevated position at CHP officers attempting to defend themselves on the 101 freeway-southbound in the city of Los Angeles during widespread anti-immigration enforcement protests.
LASD Attempting to Identify Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer Suspects
MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
California State University, Northridge announced today that it has received a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
MacKenzie Scott Invests $63 Million in Cal State Northridge
Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
I'm overjoyed to share that as of this week, several Altadena residents have moved back into their newly-rebuilt homes in time for the holidays.
Select Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Home For the Holidays
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
It may still be a few years off, but California State University, Northridge biology professor Rachel Mackelprang is part of a team of scientists who are developing safety protocols for when samples collected from the martian surface by NASA’s Perseverance rover or other missions are brought to Earth.
CSUN Prof Part of Team Developing Safety Protocols Samples Collected on Mars
“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present its latest art exhibition, “Travel and Adventure,” on view in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Boulevard) now through March 4, 2026. 
“Travel and Adventure” in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem
The Santa Clarita City Council conducted its annual council reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and, as expected, elevated Laurene Weste, current Mayor Pro Tem to the position of Mayor for the 2026 term.
City Council Elects Laurene Weste Mayor, Patsy Ayala Mayor Pro Tem
LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
In a significant step towards enhancing safety and accountability within the Los Angeles County Jails, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has announced the implementation of Body-Worn Cameras in the Custody Division during a press conference held on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
LASD: Body-Worn Cameras Will be Deployed in L.A. County Jails
SCVNews.com