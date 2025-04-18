JAG Team Leads Successful Operation, Arrests Eight Newhall 13 Gang Members

In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 17, the Juveniles and Gangs (JAG) team at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led a coordinated, multi-location operation aimed at disrupting criminal street gang activity and safeguarding the Santa Clarita Valley.

The operation, the result of a two-year investigation into serious crimes, led to the simultaneous service of 13 search warrants across multiple locations in the SCV.

The effort resulted in 11 detentions and eight arrests of Newhall 13 Gang Members, including two juveniles.

Deputies also recovered four firearms (one of which was reported stolen), body armor, gang-related clothing and other evidence connected to ongoing criminal conduct.

More than 150 LASD personnel were involved in the early morning operation, with support from specialized units within LASD, as well as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, L.A. County Department of Child & Family Services MART Team and the FBI Los Angeles Division.

“This operation reflects the Sheriff’s Department’s continued commitment to keeping Santa Clarita safe,” said Deputy Robert Jensen

Public Information Officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in a press release announcing the arrests. “Our focus remains on prevention, accountability and collaboration, using every resource available to stop criminal activity before it can impact our neighborhoods. The JAG team detectives who led this effort have worked tirelessly for two years to bring this case to completion. Every arrest made and every weapon recovered is a step toward preserving the peace and quality of life our community deserves. We are grateful for the support of the city of Santa Clarita and we remain dedicated to working together for a safer, stronger city. Violent crimes will not be tolerated in Santa Clarita.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...