Jam for Jesus Continues Holiday Tradition

COVID-19 protocols did not put a halt on this year’s 30th annual Jam for Jesus.

A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Jam for Jesus, featuring an array of musical all-stars, has been a popular Southern California event now for 30 years. The collective resume of performers includes basically every musical star of the last few decades, from Sting to Stevie Wonder, Elvis to Lady Gaga. This amazing contingent of L.A.-based musicians have also appeared on every major music show from American Idol to Dancing with the Stars, the Oscars to the Grammys.

Robby Robinson, who is the music director for Frankie Valli is the producer and musical director of the unique Christmas Concert which features a night of musical styles from, “Bach to Rock, Gospel to Jazz and Beyond.” The live-streamed show will be hosted by Robinson and international artist, Sara Niemietz.

The incredible annual event was formally honored by the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission in 2019. For many people in Southern California, Jam for Jesus is the highlight to the Christmas season! It now reaches out to the world via YouTube and Facebook Tuesday, Dec.21, at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit https://robbyrobinsonmusic.com/jam-for-jesus.html.

