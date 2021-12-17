Jam for Jesus Continues Holiday Tradition

COVID-19 protocols did not put a halt on this year’s 30th annual Jam for Jesus.
A group of world-class musicians gathered Tuesday night at Bethlehem SCV Church in Santa Clarita to film the annual concert without an audience, but with an abundance of energy, excitement, and Christmas spirit. The show will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Jam for Jesus, featuring an array of musical all-stars, has been a popular Southern California event now for 30 years. The collective resume of performers includes basically every musical star of the last few decades, from Sting to Stevie Wonder, Elvis to Lady Gaga. This amazing contingent of L.A.-based musicians have also appeared on every major music show from American Idol to Dancing with the Stars, the Oscars to the Grammys.
Robby Robinson, who is the music director for Frankie Valli is the producer and musical director of the unique Christmas Concert which features a night of musical styles from, “Bach to Rock, Gospel to Jazz and Beyond.” The live-streamed show will be hosted by Robinson and international artist, Sara Niemietz.
The incredible annual event was formally honored by the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission in 2019. For many people in Southern California, Jam for Jesus is the highlight to the Christmas season! It now reaches out to the world via YouTube and Facebook Tuesday, Dec.21, at 6:00 p.m.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 188 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
College of the Canyons had six players earn All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division accolades, celebrating the achievements of a program that finished second in the conference standings but advanced all the way to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Thursday she will provide $1 million in discretionary funding to increase law enforcement services in unincorporated areas and communities in her district.
The California Department of Transportation partnered with multiple agencies in San Bernardino County Thursday to provide safety tips and information for motorists traveling to mountain areas during the holidays.
The city of Santa Clarita has taken a major step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production “Our World, Enchanted,” that premiered Monday.
Three William S. Hart Union High School District junior high science teachers are now “Stratonauts” as they flew with scientists from around the world on board NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
Ahead of the long holiday school break, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County), AAA and families who have lost loved ones to street racing gathered to remind the public of the dangers of illegal street racing, as well as highlight a new law.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.
In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
