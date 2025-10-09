Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational

College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison ran to an individual cross country victory for the fourth time this season, as the Cougars finished second in the women’s team standings before seeing the men’s squad take fifth at the Bakersfield College Invitational on Oct. 3.

Jamison has now logged victories in three straight events. Her time of 19:01.98 on the four-mile course at Kern County Soccer Park represented a season-best pace for the Saugus High School alum.

COC featured all five scoring runners in the top 25, including three in the top 15 positions.

Jazlene Herreres finished 12th in the field of 58 runners with a time of 20:43.74, while Lilianna Moreira took 13th at 20:52.14.

Alyssa Arriaga (21:33.16) was 19th and Ruby Salazar (22:01.31) was 25th to round out the Canyons scoring.

Andrea Fernandez (22:31.53) in 29th and Giselle Ruiz (23:10.13) in 37th competed but were dropped from the final team scores.

Cerritos College (55) won the event with Canyons (56) just one point behind. Host Bakersfield (70) was third followed by Allan Hancock College (101), Pasadena City College (102) and Glendale College (120) among the six competing programs.

The Cougars’ men’s team ended the day in fifth place, just one point behind fourth-place Bakersfield College.

Cerritos College (24) also won the men’s event followed by Glendale (75), Allan Hancock (97), Bakersfield (101) and Canyons (102) in the top five spots. Pasadena City (160), Cerro Coso College (199), Santa Monica College (218) and West L.A. College (260) represented the bottom half of the men’s field.

Alejandro Cueto was the top finisher for COC, turning in a time of 21:04.99 to place fifth in the field of 106 entrants.

Sebastian Peraza, running in just his second race of the season, took 13th at a time of 21:29.59.

Spencer Easterbrook (31st/22:27.58), Nathan Parras (37th/22:42.11) Carlos Villa Moreno (38th / 22:48.75) rounded out the Cougars’ five scoring runners.

Canyons is back in action Friday, Oct. 10, running in the Manny Bautista College Open at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego. First race starts at 10 a.m.

Women’s Results (5K):

V. Jamison (1st –19:01.98); Herreres (12th – 20:43.74); L. Moreira (13th– 20:52.14); A. Arriaga (19th – 21:33.16); R. Salazar (25th – 22:01.31); A. Fernandez (29th – 22:31.53); G. Ruiz (37th-23:10.13)

Men’s Results (four-mile )

A. Cueto (5th-21:04.99); S. Peraza (13th – 21:29.59); Easterbrook (31st – 22:27.58); N. Parras (37th – 22:42.11); C. Moreno (38th – 22:48.75); C. Shirley (47th – 23:21.34); N. Flores (48th – 23:27.49); N. Aspert (65th – 24:38.60); N. Sawyer (69th – 25:06.67); J. Franco (74th – 25:23.12); J. Smith (77th – 25:56.72); C. An (88th-27:44.58)

