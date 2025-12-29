Jan. 1: Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon

A Better World Running will host its Happy New Year 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan 1 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

This is an open course. Please be courteous to other pedestrians, runners and cyclists on the shared path.

The course is super easy to follow. It will consist of out and back loops on the trail that will be marked.

5k which is a loop, 10k which is two loops and 15k which is three loops with an aid station at every loop.

Half marathon will be a 3 x 4.37 mile loops with aid station at every loop.

Park restrooms are available short walk from start and finish.

Everyone will get a finishers medal as well as a goodie bag. Results will be posted on the website usually by the evening of the race day. This will be a more relaxed, fun and personal racing experience.

Parking is free at West Creek Park along the street around the park. Please use caution with pedestrians crossing the street to the start and finish area.

The following is included in registration, custom finisher medals, drawstring goodie bags, free photos, free videos, results posted on the website within 12-24 hours of event and assortment of snacks and samples.

Cash, venmo, zelle or paypal will be accepted on site.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.abetterworldrunning.com/happy-new-year-val-1-1-26.

There is a no refund policy.

Maps:

