1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 10-11: WiSH Education Foundation Free E-Waste Recycling Event
| Friday, Jan 2, 2026
Ewaster recycyling event

Got e-waste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street, 24137 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dispose of e-waste the easy way, stay in your car, let us do the heavy lifting.

Bring computer monitors, printers, cell phones, TVs, laptops, copiers, scanners, fax machines, PC computer systems, toner cartridges, power supplies, modems, routers, VCRs, DVD players and more.

There is a service charge for major household appliances, AC units and microwaves.

No household batteries or fluorescent light bulbs accepted.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that supports students and schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Among the programs supported are school Wellness Centers, student programs in STEAM and other programs to bridge the gap in state funding for education.

For more information call (661) 799-9474.

For more information on programs or how to support or volunteer to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.
