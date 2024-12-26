header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
Heaven can wait

The MAIN will present “Heaven Can Wait” by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

A married couple navigates loss together as they try to process grief. With the help of friends they must learn to heal and close the wounds left behind by death or drown in it’s dark abyss. This production is rated PG-17.

Showings are at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit The MAIN’s website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV

New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’

Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves

The MAIN, Outpost Media Presents The Wolves
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
The MAIN and Outpost Media has announced the premiere of The Wolves, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, thru Sunday, Jan. 26, at the MAIN located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays

FTC Bans Junk Fees on Event Tickets, Hotel Stays
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission is banning hidden fees charged for event tickets and hotel stays, the agency announced Tuesday, citing a recent rise in customer complaints of bait-and-switch pricing.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN

Dec. 19: Carlos Oscar, David Studebaker Perform at The MAIN
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
The MAIN will host comics David Studebaker and Carlos Oscar for a live comedy performance Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
Jan. 14: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Class Begins 12-Week Training
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, led by Ron K will welcome the next generation of nature enthusiasts to orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Jan. 14: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Docent Class Begins 12-Week Training
Dec. 27: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Centre
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 27: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Centre
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Next WomensNet $10,000 Amber Grant
The application cutoff for the next WomansNet $10,000 Amber Grant for businesses owned by women is Dec. 31.
Dec. 31: Deadline to Apply for Next WomensNet $10,000 Amber Grant
Registration for Skate Classes Open at The Cube
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia has opened registration for its learn to skate sessions for January and February.
Registration for Skate Classes Open at The Cube
Jan. 6-13, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: DWR Maintenance to Restrict SCV Water Supply
SCV Water is asking customers to refrain from all outdoor water use during the weeks of Jan. 6-13 and Jan. 27-Feb. 3 due to scheduled maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake that will restrict the agency’s imported water supply.
Jan. 6-13, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: DWR Maintenance to Restrict SCV Water Supply
COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo
College of the Canyons men's basketball was the victim of an 82-79 road loss at Rio Hondo College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the Cougars falling despite a 22-point performance from Justin Perez.
COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Roar Foundation Matching Grant Opportunity
Marianne Paris Sneider, a beloved long-time friend and patron of the Roar Foundation, died on July 21. Her generous spirit is reflected in her estate plan, which provides for a gift of $100,000 to the Roar Foundation in honor of Tippi Hedren, provided that the Roar Foundation receives $100,000 in matching grants within one year of her death.
Roar Foundation Matching Grant Opportunity
Residents Protest Chiquita Canyon at Board of Supes Meeting
More than a dozen Val Verde and Castaic residents and community leaders came together on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to decry the “inaction and lack of concern” of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors around the public health emergency in the "diverse" community around the Chiquita Canyon Landfill operated by Waste Connections.
Residents Protest Chiquita Canyon at Board of Supes Meeting
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Gibbon Conservation Center Offers 2025 Gibbon Calendar
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is offering the 2025 Gibbon Calendar for $15 plus $5 shipping. Purchasing a calendar or other items from the Gibbon Center Gift Shop helps support the care and feeding of the endangered small apes living at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus.
Gibbon Conservation Center Offers 2025 Gibbon Calendar
Oversight Panel Probes Sheriff Dept. Handling of Complaints Against Deputies
Exercising its mandate to improve transparency and accountability in law enforcement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission has created a special committee to investigate how the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department handles complaints made by members of the public against its deputies.
Oversight Panel Probes Sheriff Dept. Handling of Complaints Against Deputies
CalArts Student Animators Win AEF Scholarships
Four students from California Institute of the Arts Character Animation program have been awarded scholarships by ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum for the 2024-25 academic year.
CalArts Student Animators Win AEF Scholarships
Holiday Joy Filled Santa Clarita Metrolink Express Train
On Sunday, Dec. 15, nearly 2,000 people dressed in their favorite holiday outfits attended the Metrolink Holiday Express Train at the city of Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.
Holiday Joy Filled Santa Clarita Metrolink Express Train
Public Health Warns Against Feeding Pets Raw Food
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples.
Public Health Warns Against Feeding Pets Raw Food
Beware Holiday Season Scams, Theft, Fraud
The joy of the holiday season can quickly be ruined by scams, theft and fraud. Before you make a purchase or a donation it’s important to use caution. To help you navigate safely through the holidays
Beware Holiday Season Scams, Theft, Fraud
Jan. 20: MLK Day Unity Walk at Central Park
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan.20 at 8 a.m.
Jan. 20: MLK Day Unity Walk at Central Park
County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season
Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up.
County Resources Available to Help Prepare for Upcoming Storm Season
SCVNews.com