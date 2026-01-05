American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season

Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

“First Lap” marks the beginning of the Relay For Life fundraising season.

On Saturday, Jan. 10, Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its local “First Lap” kick-off at Valencia Town Center Mall, beginning by meeting outside Lazy Dog Restaurant at 10:30 a.m.

An optional fundraising lunch will follow the Valencia Mall walk, with Lazy Dog donating 15% to the American Cancer Society all day, 10 a.m. to midnight (including take-out).

Anyone who chooses to take first steps elsewhere, however and wherever they can, is also an important part of this kick-off event to raise lifesaving funds.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and raise funds to end cancer,” said Relay For Life co-captain Aimee Fishwick. “In 2026, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States. Being there for anyone impacted by cancer is year-round work, and we’re excited to kick off the Relay season for 2026.”

Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is a volunteer-led experience that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer, and raises funds to improve the lives of cancer patients, survivors, and their families through advocacy, research and patient support.

The large, family-friendly Relay for Life event in the Santa Clarita Valley will take place this year on Saturday, May 2, at Central Park in Saugus.

Relay For Life of SCV has raised close to $9 million since its first Relay in 1999. The goal for 2026 is $375,000. Since it began in 1985, Relay For Life nationwide has raised more than $6.9 billion, allowing the American Cancer Society to invest nearly $3.5 billion in cancer research since 1991, leading to 4.1 million lives saved.

Dollars raised each year by over 160,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission, including advocating for the needs of local cancer patients and their families and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“In Santa Clarita, Relayers come together because of a shared passion. No matter how cancer has impacted your life and how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you,” said Relay For Life co-captain Sam DiSanto.

There are many ways to get involved and connect with survivors, caregivers and others impacted by cancer. Join a team, create a team, volunteer to help with a large variety of events and projects, or make a donation.

Visit SCVRelay.org for more information and to sign up for Relay For Life to join the Santa Clarita Valley community in the fight against cancer.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit cancer.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345.

Locally, email Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org or call (661) 855-4541.

