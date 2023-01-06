Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include local appointments and the awarding of a landscape maintenance contract for Circle J. Ranch.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Both agendas can be viewed in their entirety below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

