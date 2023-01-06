Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting

Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
At the regular meeting of November 22, 2022, the City Council declared vacancies and directed the City Clerk to post and publish the Notice of Vacancy for three regular positions on each of the Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, Arts Commission, Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel, and one position for the City’s appointment to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control Board.
Pursuant to HSC section 34177 (o)(1), Successor Agencies shall submit an Oversight Board approved annual ROPS to the Department of Finance and the County Auditor-Controller by February 1, 2016, and each February 1 thereafter.
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is an in-person meeting which will will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.
