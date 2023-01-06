header image

January 6
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
City Hall

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include local appointments and the awarding of a landscape maintenance contract for Circle J. Ranch.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd in Santa Clarita.

Both agendas can be viewed in their entirety below.

 
'The Living Quilt' Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings

‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting

Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk

City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
Community Invited to West Creek Park's Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting

Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
Thursday, Jan 5, 2023
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages!
Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures

Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures
Thursday, Jan 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
Jan. 11: SCV Water Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meets
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is an in-person meeting which will will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
In a statement released Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said that it is considering bankruptcy among other means to stay in business after a sales slump in the third quarter.
Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages!
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Close
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.
Call for Artists for Themed Art Exhibition: Ocean Creatures
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery located in City Hall in Santa Clarita.
Caltrans Activates Statewide Electronic Highway Signs Due to Severe Weather
In response to the oncoming powerful storm Caltrans has activated approximately 1,200 electronic highway signs statewide to display urgent safety messaging.
City Advising Residents to Properly Dispose Bulky Items
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community?
Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives
Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves.
Prestigious Travel Organizations Recognize Princess Cruises for Excellence
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.   
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates.
SCV Education Foundation Looks at 2022, 2023
In 2022, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was able to provide teacher grants, scholarships, books for at-risk junior high school students and host the 38th Annual Teacher Tribute.
