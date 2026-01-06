Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
|
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
|
1800
- Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record
]
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
|
Film Independent has announced the nominees for the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia recognized with three CalArtians nominated across major categories, filmmaker Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016), animator Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) and the late performer and creator Paul Reubens (Theater BFA 1973).
|
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
|
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
|
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
|
1875
- Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story
]
|
1909
- Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story
]
|
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
|
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
|
2004
, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story
]
|
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
|
Andrea M. Slominski, Ph.D., widely known as Dr. A, has announced the launch of the SCV Women’s Circle, a new in-person, bi-monthly support and education program designed for women navigating perimenopause, menopause, midlife and post-menopause.
|
The annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2026 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Gala Dinner, will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 1, at the Hyatt Valencia.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the 2024–25 fiscal year.
|
Got Ewaste? The WiSH Education Foundation will host an e-waste recycling event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 10-11, at Valencia Town Center, parking lot 3 located at the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street.
