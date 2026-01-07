Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library

Kick off the New Year with a little sparkle and a lot of strings at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.

The library is delighted to welcome back Paul Stein, retired Los Angeles Philharmonic violinist, for a lively and inspiring concert to start the year on a high note. Enjoy beautiful music paired with fun stories and insights about the composers and pieces along the way.

Complimentary hot beverages, water and snacks will be served. Just bring your love of music.

For more information visit https://santaclarita.librarycalendar.com/event/placeholder-new-year-harmony-paul-stein-23054.

