Jan. 11: SCV Water Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meets

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is an in-person meeting which will will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting. Thank you.

Water Resources and Watershed Committee Jan. 11 Meeting Agenda Packet, click here.

Items on the agenda include a report on “Status of Drought Response and Performance” and “Update on Conservation Activities and Performance.”

Please click on the link to join the meeting virtually through Zoom: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1615521324

To connect to the meeting through telephone call:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 552 1324

For more information visit SCV Water.

