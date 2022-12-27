Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day

The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Join members of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable at this event.
The Interfaith Service of Peace, Tolerance and Love will be held in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
A livestream of the service will be available on Facebook @StStephensSCV.
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
Several deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station recently worked in partnership with different retail outlets, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to conduct a retail theft operation. Businesses were monitored via surveillance in a proactive approach to stop thieves in the act.
Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.