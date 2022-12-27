Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day

The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Join members of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable at this event.

The Interfaith Service of Peace, Tolerance and Love will be held in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

A livestream of the service will be available on Facebook @StStephensSCV.

Masks recommended at the in person service.

All are welcome.

