Jan. 12-Jan.19: SCE to Pull Wire; Lane Closures Expected in Rye Canyon Area

Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Edison will pull wire and install new conductors at the Pardee Station on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Work is anticipated to take five days to complete, though road protection measures are planned to be in place until Sunday, Jan. 19.

Due to the nature of the work and to ensure public safety, lane closures will be in effect on Magic Mountain Parkway, Avenue Stanford and Rye Canyon Road from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 3:00 p.m. during each day of the project. Trails in the area will also experience periodic closures.

Commuters are asked to be aware of scheduled lane closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Electronic message boards will be posted in each direction to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zone.

The project consists of a helicopter making multiple passes over the electrical lines to get the wiring and conductors into their permanent location. As such, the three affected roadways will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the project hours each day. Additionally, users of the South Fork Trail, Iron Horse Trail and Promenade Trail will experience intermittent closures and vehicle traffic on surface streets will be stopped temporarily when the helicopter is overhead.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this Southern California Edison project. All measures will be taken to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­

For questions or concerns, please contact City of Santa Clarita Associate Engineer Patrick De Guzman at (661) 286-4010 or by email at pdeguzman@santa-clarita.com.