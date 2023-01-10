Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall

In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
During the event, 150 doses of naloxone — broadly known by the brand name Narcan — will be distributed to attendees. Naloxone is an FDA-approved nasal spray that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose in an emergency situation.
“This town hall is about empowering parents with information to keep their kids safe from the fentanyl crisis that’s tragically ending young lives,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the SCV. “The danger of fentanyl poisoning lurks in every community — it’s naive to think it’s not present in our local schools. The best way to fight fentanyl and save lives is by educating oneself.”
The impetus for the forum was a series of overdoses in the first week of December, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman, who credited the city and county agencies for their willingness to take part when approached last month about the idea.
“Santa Clarita is a thriving community due in large part to our residents coming together to support and protect one another,” Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs said. “Events like The Signal’s Fentanyl Town Hall are critical because they help educate the public about dangers facing our neighborhoods and give residents vital resources and information that will save lives.”
A Dec. 6 incident at Bouquet Canyon Park under investigation by sheriff’s deputies resulted in five individuals, ages 18 to 30, overdosing on fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Response Task Force, which responded to the fatal overdose of 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka about one-third of a mile away the following day. The cause of Shubunka’s death is still under investigation by medical examiners with the coroner’s office as of Wednesday.
“This is not, by any means, meant to be an answer to the fentanyl crisis — this is a last resort to try and save lives,” Budman said in reference to the 150 doses of naloxone that will be given out to adults who are interested.
The city of Santa Clarita began tracking fatal overdoses in response to community concerns in March 2021, according to Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita.
From that point to the end of 2021, the city reported there were 13 overdose deaths. In 2022, officials believe there have been at least 31, although Lujan noted the 2022 figure could end up being even higher, as some of those deaths are still being investigated by the coroner’s office.
The town hall, for individuals 18 and over, is intended for parents. Budman said he realized how severe the concern was among officials when he mentioned the idea to several officials and within about 24 hours, all four agencies offered to help.
“Our governing board believes that education and support can make a difference and save lives,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “I hope parents will attend the Fentanyl Town Hall and equip themselves with information and resources that can prevent another tragedy in the Santa Clarita Valley. I’m proud that our community is working together and taking a proactive stance on this important issue.”
The naloxone is being provided by Los Angeles County.
“Parents, family members and the community at large need to know how to spot the signs of drug use and how to talk with youth in a way that truly reaches them,” Barger added. “I’m a proud partner of this town hall event that will convene experts to discuss these topics, dispel rumors and answer questions. I’m hopeful Santa Clarita community members will take advantage of this opportunity.”
The event will offer a panel discussion with perspective from the local high school district, city, county and SCV Sheriff’s Station, as well as hospital staff, drug treatment experts and a county prosecutor. Sgt. Jason Viger of the Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Response Task Force said that since the team was formed in July of last year, the station has received notifications regarding 143 suspected overdose deaths throughout Los Angeles County, 18 of which were in the SCV.
As of four days into 2023, the department received two more notifications of deaths suspected to be linked to overdoses, neither of which were in Santa Clarita.
The 18-and-older event is scheduled 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. For more information, call (661) 287-5501.
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.