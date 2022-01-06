Jan. 12: Water Resources, Watershed Committee’s Virtual Meeting

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m.

***Note: There is no physical location for the meeting – teleconference only.

Pursuant to the provisions of AB 361 this meeting is being held remotely. The SCV Water Board will continue to hold remote Board and Committee meetings due to the continuing State of Emergency for COVID-19 and state and local official’s continuance to impose or recommend measures to promote social distancing.

Any director may call into the Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-(833)-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 736 0842

or Zoom Webinar by clicking [here] without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

The public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or Zoom Webinar link above. Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

If the State of Emergency for COVID-19 expires prior to this meeting and after the posting of this Agenda, this meeting will be held in person at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 in the Board and Training Room.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to cfowler@scvwa.org or mailed to:

Cheryl Fowler, Management Analyst II,

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting and will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

Click [here] for full agenda.

