Jan. 13 : Assemblywoman Schiavo Holds Day of Service to Honor MLK

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is inviting others to serve the community with her.

In collaboration with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, Schiavo is thrilled to extend this heartfelt invitation to join in commemorating the legacy of Dr. King through a meaningful Day of Service.

The Day of Service includes:

-Packing lunches for Bridge to Home, serving our unhoused neighbors.

-Painting the Teen Room at the Boys & Girls Club.

-Making cards for healthcare workers, seniors, and teachers across AD40

Her staff is excited to have the community join them as all come together to serve, uplift, and strengthen our community.

Please take a moment to complete this sign-up form and become a part of this day dedicated to honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On the form below please select which volunteer project you are most interested in.

The day of service will take place Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley located at 24909 Newhall Ave.’

To sign up click the link to the website.

