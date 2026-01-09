Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.

The council will also meet in closed session at 5 p.m. where the council will hold a conference with real property negotiators regarding property located in Old Town Newhall at 6th Street and Main Street. Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2831-019-901, 2831-018-900, and 2831-018-901, 902, 903, 904,

905, 906.

Negotiating Parties: Serrano Development Group and the city of Santa Clarita.

Under Negotiation: Price and Terms of Payment.

The closed session will also consider initiation of litigation pursuant to Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(4), two matters.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Citywide Engineering and Traffic Survey Study asks the council to adopt an item establishing prima facie speed limits on each roadway segment included in the Engineering and Traffic Survey Study.

Council action would then direct staff to install the necessary speed limit signage changes brought about by adopting the Engineering and Traffic Survey Study, dated December 2025 and request the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to continue the radar enforcement program on city of Santa Clarita streets and highways covered in the Engineering and Traffic Survey Study as soon as the signage changes are complete.

California cities, counties and other state agencies are required to conduct an Engineering and

Traffic Survey Study every five years to ensure speed limits on roads reflect current conditions and allow for the continued use of radar and laser enforcement. The previous citywide study was adopted by the city council at its regular meeting on Feb. 12, 2019.

The adoption of the study is vital for the use of radar or laser enforcement. Without an approved

Study, the Los Angeles County Superior Court will not uphold a speeding violation issued by the

Sheriff’s Department in which radar or laser enforcement is utilized. If radar or laser

enforcement is not used, the Sheriff’s Department must rely on less effective alternatives, such as pacing speeding offenders.

The engineering and traffic surveys for the current citywide Study, dated December 2025, were

conducted in mid-2025 and evaluated 208 roadway segments on major, secondary and collector

streets within the city of Santa Clarita. Streets located within residential districts were

excluded, as these areas have an established statutory speed limit of 25 miles per hour pursuant

to California law. Posted speed limits are primarily based on the speed at which 85 percent of

drivers travel under free-flowing traffic conditions. However, California law allows for

downward adjustments when justified through the surveys by documented factors such as

collision history, roadway characteristics, or bicycle and pedestrian activity.

Below is a list of adjustments to existing prima facie speed limits and new established prima facie speed limits as a result of the study.

Based on the study, speed limits on the following sections are decreased as follows:

The following locations did not have an established engineering and traffic survey. Based on this

study, the appropriate speed limits are outlined below:

Also on the agenda is a review of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Annual Comprehensive Finalcial Report and other related reports.

View the full agendas for both meetings below:

