Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
The council will also meet in closed session at 5 p.m. where the council will hold a conference with real property negotiators regarding property located in Old Town Newhall at 6th Street and Main Street. Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2831-019-901, 2831-018-900, and 2831-018-901, 902, 903, 904,
905, 906.
Negotiating Parties: Serrano Development Group and the city of Santa Clarita.
Under Negotiation: Price and Terms of Payment.
The closed session will also consider initiation of litigation pursuant to Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(4), two matters.
The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Citywide Engineering and Traffic Survey Study asks the council to adopt an item establishing prima facie speed limits on each roadway segment included in the Engineering and Traffic Survey Study.
Council action would then direct staff to install the necessary speed limit signage changes brought about by adopting the Engineering and Traffic Survey Study, dated December 2025 and request the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to continue the radar enforcement program on city of Santa Clarita streets and highways covered in the Engineering and Traffic Survey Study as soon as the signage changes are complete.
California cities, counties and other state agencies are required to conduct an Engineering and
Traffic Survey Study every five years to ensure speed limits on roads reflect current conditions and allow for the continued use of radar and laser enforcement. The previous citywide study was adopted by the city council at its regular meeting on Feb. 12, 2019.
The adoption of the study is vital for the use of radar or laser enforcement. Without an approved
Study, the Los Angeles County Superior Court will not uphold a speeding violation issued by the
Sheriff’s Department in which radar or laser enforcement is utilized. If radar or laser
enforcement is not used, the Sheriff’s Department must rely on less effective alternatives, such as pacing speeding offenders.
The engineering and traffic surveys for the current citywide Study, dated December 2025, were
conducted in mid-2025 and evaluated 208 roadway segments on major, secondary and collector
streets within the city of Santa Clarita. Streets located within residential districts were
excluded, as these areas have an established statutory speed limit of 25 miles per hour pursuant
to California law. Posted speed limits are primarily based on the speed at which 85 percent of
drivers travel under free-flowing traffic conditions. However, California law allows for
downward adjustments when justified through the surveys by documented factors such as
collision history, roadway characteristics, or bicycle and pedestrian activity.
Below is a list of adjustments to existing prima facie speed limits and new established prima facie speed limits as a result of the study.
Based on the study, speed limits on the following sections are decreased as follows:
The following locations did not have an established engineering and traffic survey. Based on this
study, the appropriate speed limits are outlined below:
Also on the agenda is a review of the Fiscal Year 2024-25 Annual Comprehensive Finalcial Report and other related reports.
View the full agendas for both meetings below:
|City Council
Special Meeting
1/13/2026 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
Downloads:
Agenda
|
|CALL TO ORDER
|
|ROLL CALL
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
|
|CLOSED SESSION
|
|
|CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS
|
|
|CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION
|
|RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room
|
|RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION
|
|CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|ADJOURN
|City Council
Regular Meeting
1/13/2026 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Gibbs
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Awards and Recognitions
|
|
|2025 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|1.
|Minutes of Dec 9, 2025 4:30 PM
|
|2.
|Minutes of Dec 9, 2025 5:00 PM
|
|3.
|Minutes of Dec 9, 2025 6:00 PM
|
|4.
|CHECK REGISTER NO. 26
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo – Check Register No. 26
|
|
|b.
|Check Register No. 26 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|5.
|FISCAL YEAR 2024-25 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT AND OTHER RELATED REPORTS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Annual Comprehensive Financial Report 06-30-2025 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|b.
|Report to Honorable Mayor and Members of the City Council (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|c.
|Appropriations Limit Calculation 06-30-2025 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|d.
|Air Quality Improvement Fund 06-30-2025 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|e.
|Open Space Preservation District 06-30-2025 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|f.
|Single Audit Report 06-30-2025 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|g.
|Transit Enterprise Fund 06-30-2025 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|6.
|ANNUAL IMPACT FEE REPORT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution
|
|7.
|DRAINAGE BENEFIT ASSESSMENT AREA RESOLUTION INITIATING PROCEEDINGS, APPROVING AN ENGINEER’S REPORT, AND TAKING OTHER ACTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH TRACTS 53074 AND 53074-01 (SAND CANYON PLAZA)
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|DBAA Formation 2025-1 Intiation Resolution
|
|
|b.
|Resolution of Intent DBAA 2025-1
|
|
|c.
|DBAA 2025-1 Maintenance Exhibit (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|d.
|DBAA 2025-1 Engineer’s Report (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|8.
|CITYWIDE ENGINEERING AND TRAFFIC SURVEY STUDY
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution – Engineering and Traffic Survey
|
|
|b.
|Location Map
|
|
|c.
|Engineering and Traffic Survey Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Adjournment
|
|Future Meetings
