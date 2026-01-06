header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 6
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
| Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026
Ally Laura Gallardo and her youth
Ally Laura Gallardo and her youth

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.

Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.

On Tuesday, Jan. 13 a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI Ally entails. The training will take place in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church at 25816 Tournament Road, Valencia, CA 91355, from 6-8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Volunteer allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition age foster youth, ages 16 to 25, by providing encouragement and support as they transition into adulthood.

“For anyone looking for a meaningful way to contribute to an important cause in the new year, we have more and more local foster youth discovering FYI and wanting to be a part of our community and receive the support we provide,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “This means we’re in need of additional Allies, both men and women, to offer the care and encouragement these youth may not have had as they’ve traveled through the challenging foster system.”

Ally Richard Freifeld and his youth

Ally Richard Freifeld and his youth

She explained that Santa Claritans have the opportunity to make a real difference in these youth’s lives by becoming a volunteer ally and supporting youth through the journey to obtaining a college degree or trade certificate.

“We’re often asked what Allies do,” Olsen said. “Our allies support their youth in any number of ways. This can be with calls and texts to check in on them, getting together with them for coffee or meals, helping them with errands, taking them on outings, offering guidance and generally being a sounding board for their questions or issues.”

The benefits allies offer to local foster youth are clear. Here are some quotes from FYI youth about their Ally experiences:

“To me, what an ally is, is a best friend. It’s a person who you can go and call whenever you need help, when you feel lost, when you feel confused in anything. To me an ally is a mentor where you can look up to someone where you don’t have to feel like you’re alone or doing this thing called life by yourself. It really is just someone who you can put your trust in and it’s really hard to have people like that in your life so having in ally is really special.”

“An ally is basically a mentor that FYI pairs you up with. They are less of a mentor and more of a friend and a lot of times they become family. They are there to rely on, to call upon whenever you need some advice or you need someone to hang out with. They are a great form of support system. You can count on them for anything and that’s one of my favorite parts about FYI.”

“An ally is like a best friend, in a way. They’re always there for you. They take you out, look over you, always check on you. So I think it’s just a great person to have in your life.”

“An ally is a healthy relationship that you can always lean on. I have truly had a lifechanging effect having an ally, because being a young adult, and a young mom and a single mom who is solo parenting there are so many things that I’m responsible for that are really scary to face by myself. Just honestly being young I don’t want to fail but when you have an Ally you kind of know that you can’t fail. You have somebody there to lift you up no matter what and to push you harder when you’re doing great. It’s just the most, what feels like unconditional support.”

“An ally is somebody that they appoint to you based off of who they think is the best fit for you, and said Ally kind of helps you, it’s like your own personal mentor in a way but serves more as a friend rather than somebody you are supposed to listen to as an adult figure. Having my own ally has been one of the greatest experiences in my life. We do all sorts of stuff together, and Richard, my Ally is one of my best friends, I would say and it’s meant a lot to me to have him around.”

Olsen added that FYI’s youth have achieved many of its goals because of the right support system and caring adult allies, as these youth have never had the traditional support of parents or family in their lives.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session

Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
Tuesday, Jan 6, 2026
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
FULL STORY...

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library

Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Saturday, Jan 3, 2026
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Jan. 6)
1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Eternal Valley area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Film Independent has announced the nominees for the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia recognized with three CalArtians nominated across major categories, filmmaker Rajee Samarasinghe (Film/Video MFA 2016), animator Sean Buckelew (Film/Video MFA 2014) and the late performer and creator Paul Reubens (Theater BFA 1973).
CalArtians Nominated for 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
The Calgrove Corridor Coalition has announced that a legal challenge to the city of Santa Clarita’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Village Project has been filed.
Calgrove Corridor Coalition Files Lawsuit on Wiley Canyon Village Project
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to be part of the nationwide kick-off celebration that brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of SCV Kicks Off Fundraising Season
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan.5-11: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
On Tuesday, Jan. 20, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and Santa Clarita Valley non-profit, Bridge to Home, for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Volunteer for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)
1875 - Tiburcio Vasquez murder trial opens in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (Jan. 4)
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
The Bouquet Canyon Project Residents' Forum Facebook page has announced that a second community meeting is planned by developer Lennar to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7.
Jan. 7: Bouquet Canyon Road Closure Project Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has reported that deputies have made nearly a dozen arrests for DUI this week.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reports Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its first general meeting of 2026 at the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room on Monday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: SCAA General Meeting at Old Town Newhall Library
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
Homes 4 Families recenlty brought holiday magic to the military families living in Santa Clarita Valley and Palmdale affordable veteran homeownership communities, hosting a festive family holiday party designed to celebrate, support and uplift veteran households during the season of giving.
Homes 4 Familes Bring Holiday Magic to SCV Military Families
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released information on 2025 LASD department-wide progress in several areas including employee wellness, recruitment and overall crime reduction in the county.
LASD Highlights 2025 Crime Reduction, Department-Wide Progress
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2026 with its first Business After Hours Mixer of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Encore Gas & Supply.
Jan. 21: SCV Chamber First Business After Hours Mixer of 2026
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
The College of the Canyons Foundation has announced it will launch a new initiative focused on expanding student support during a time of rising financial challenges.
COC Foundation Seeks Donations to Expand Student Support
SCVNews.com