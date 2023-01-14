Jan. 13: NB I-5 Reduced to One Lane 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tonight

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane open for traffic from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight in the Castaic area of northern Los Angeles County.

I-5 normally has four northbound lanes but has been temporarily reduced to only two northbound lanes since Tuesday when a mudslide near Templin Highway blocked the right two lanes.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Caltrans plans an emergency closure of one lane – leaving only one lane open for northbound traffic – while crews place temporary concrete barriers, known as k-rail, at the mudslide. The k-rails will limit additional damage during the next series of storms expected this weekend.

The lane will be closed tonight starting three miles south of Templin Highway, or about seven miles north of the city of Santa Clarita.

Caltrans advises motorists to avoid non-essential travel in the area. If travel is necessary, drivers should allow extra travel time and expect delays.

Travelers can check on highway closures any time at Caltrans’ QuickMap service, which is online at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov, or by calling 1-800-427-7623.

The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change due to operational issues.

