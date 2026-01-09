Jan. 13: New Docent Program Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center welcomes new docents to attend a 12-week training program beginning Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Natural Area is located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Why Become a Docent?

Deepen Your Knowledge. Explore the wonders of Placerita Canyon’s natural world and history through in-depth training led by experts in fields like botany, ecology and local history.

Inspire the Next Generation. Ignite a passion for nature in children by leading engaging hikes and activities, helping them discover the wonders of the local flora, fauna and other natural features.

Make a Difference: Be a part of something bigger and contribute to the ongoing mission of environmental education and community outreach at Placerita Canyon.

Who Can Become a Docent?

No prior experience is necessary. All you need is a love for nature, a willingness to learn, and a commitment to volunteer your time (minimum twice a month). The program welcomes individuals 18 years and older.

What’s Involved?

This comprehensive training program includes classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Placerita Canyon Nature Center and Natural Area located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Docents attend a 12-week training program with topics that include native plants, ecology, insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals, geology, history and interpretive techniques. Instructors include noted professionals in the various fields.

The program fee of $75 (discounted to $60 for seniors) covers all training materials, including an instruction manual, field guide, T-shirt and other resources.

Space is limited, to check if spots are still available email ron@placerita.org.

You can also sign up at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information on the program visit placerita.org/docents-volunteers/.

Volunteers are always welcome, to beome a volunteer call the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Office and ask for the Volunteer Coordinator at (661) 259-7721.

Like this: Like Loading...