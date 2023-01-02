Jan. 14: Ridge Loop Through Nightmare Gulch, Red Rock Canyon Hike

The Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club is hosting a full day desert adventure on Saturday, Jan. 14. The all day hike will travel the Ridge Loop through Nightmare Gulch, Red Rock Canyon in Cantil, Calif.

Rain or snow falling at the trailhead will cancel the hike.

Distance: 9 miles

Gain/Loss: 1250’/1179′, start at 2600′ shooting up to a 3000′ ridgeline.

Rating: Moderate ++/Strenuous

This hike is in a desert area and is for hardy winter hikers. It is not for beginners and only for moderate hikers who can stay close to the main group.

Read this information before signing up for this hike:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/e3wv87jx6mbttgg/Post%20COVID%20Rules%2007122021.docx?dl=0

This hike has become an annual “butt kick-off” for the New Year season and is well known in the Los Angeles hiking community. It is in a geologically beautiful area, only open at this time of year.

The loop route is not on a fixed trail but it does not include bouldering or very difficult topography. The hike begins with a steep climb up and over the first of three ridges. These afford some fabulous views of the entire area. After the climb down the third ridge, we lunch at the East end of Nightmare Gulch.

The rest of the hike takes us down through the Gulch – high walls and spectacular sandstone rock formations, mainly flat but with lots of off shoots, so you need to stay with the group. At the exit from the Gulch, we cross an open area of desert for a final uphill climb to the parking area. There will be some variety in hiker ability and speed and long stretches between waypoints, so expect to not feel crowded.

SCV Caravan / Friends Carpool Meeting Spot – in NORTH Santa Clarita Valley (SCV):

We do not organize carpools however, if you want to carpool, we suggest you message hikers/ close friends who you already know well and trust. A convenient place to meet on the way is:

Outside Starbucks (16548 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387), in the Sand Canyon/Soledad Canyon Road junction VONs strip mall parking lot, off state Route 14/Antelope Valley Freeway.

This is not a Community Hiking Club organized carpool.

Carpools leave at 7:15 a.m. to the trailhead, no exceptions. The total drive is 85 miles one way, 90 minutes.

Mojave (alternate) meeting place: Rest stop at McDonalds on the corner state Route 14/Antelope Valley Freeway at Mojave – Barstow Highway at 8 a.m. We leave this location at 8:15 a.m., it is only 26.5 miles from the trailhead.

Meet hike leader at the trailhead (35.377332, -117.980609):

Meet at the Red Rock North Parking Lot (a turnout/dirt pad lot with no signage right on the East side of state Route 14/Antelope Valley Freeway), 3/4 mile north of where Red Rock Canyon S.P./Abbot Road, joins state Route 14/Antelope Valley Freeway. You will see cars parked there.

Be at the trailhead at 9 a.m., so we can depart up the trail at 9:15 a.m.

We hope to be back at the trailhead by 3:45 p.m. to return to Santa Clarita before 5:30 p.m.

Expect cold windy weather; hike will take us to 3,000 ft. Likely to be colder and windy regardless. Dress in layers – you can always remove something if you get too hot. You can always leave a “just in case” jacket in your car, if the weather looks better than expected.

We recommend winter hat/scarf, gloves, a windproof outer layer, sunglasses, sunscreen, hiking shoes/boots with tread.

Bring: Lunch/snack, maybe a thermos of coffee, lots of water (2+ liters), camera, hiking poles highly recommended for those ridges.

No bathrooms at trailhead.

Adventure Pass: Not required.

Dogs and Kids: Not encouraged. Message Leader if you want to bring either.

Sign up/registration required.

For more information and to register visit Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club.

