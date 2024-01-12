Jan. 14: The Edwards Twins Appear at CTG

Las Vegas impersonators The Edwards Twins will appear on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Anthony and Eddie Edwards grew up in Burbank and Anthony is a graduate of the California institute of the Arts with a degree in Music.

The identical twins went on to study the art of impersonation and ended up appering on stage in Las Vegas and on television including “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “The Today Show,” “Ellen” and on the “Kominsky Method.”

They are returning for a one night engagement at the Canyon Theatre Guild after they sold out their performance at the CTG last year.

Among the stars they are known for impersonating are Cher, Elton John, Bette Milder, Barbra Streisand and more.

Tickets for this one night only show range from $30-$60. There will be a free wine and champagne reception prior to the performance to welcome the twins back to the Santa Clarita Valley.

To purchase, visit canyontheatre.org/edwardstwins or call the box office at (661) 799-2702.

This performance is scheduled as part of The Edwards Twins’ tour and is not a Canyon Theatre Guild production.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

