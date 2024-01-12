header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Jan. 14: The Edwards Twins Appear at CTG
| Friday, Jan 12, 2024

Las Vegas impersonators The Edwards Twins will appear on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Anthony and Eddie Edwards grew up in Burbank and Anthony is a graduate of the California institute of the Arts with a degree in Music.

The identical twins went on to study the art of impersonation and ended up appering on stage in Las Vegas and on television including “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “The Today Show,” “Ellen” and on the “Kominsky Method.”

They are returning for a one night engagement at the Canyon Theatre Guild after they sold out their performance at the CTG last year.

Among the stars they are known for impersonating are Cher, Elton John, Bette Milder, Barbra Streisand and more.

Tickets for this one night only show range from $30-$60. There will be a free wine and champagne reception prior to the performance to welcome the twins back to the Santa Clarita Valley.

To purchase, visit canyontheatre.org/edwardstwins or call the box office at (661) 799-2702.

This performance is scheduled as part of The Edwards Twins’ tour and is not a Canyon Theatre Guild production.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Jan. 14: The Edwards Twins Appear at CTG

Jan. 14: The Edwards Twins Appear at CTG
Friday, Jan 12, 2024
Las Vegas impersonators The Edwards Twins will appear on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024

Santa Clarita Art Galleries for Early 2024
Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024
Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world. 
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG

Jan. 20-Feb. 24: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On’ at CTG
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
The jukebox musical "The Marvelous Wonderettes Dream On!" will open on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild Saturday, Jan. 20 and run through Feb. 24.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’

Jan. 21: CBS Film Series Presents ‘The Catskills’
Friday, Jan 5, 2024
Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to a sneak peek of the humorous and nostalgic tribute to "The Catskills."
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night

Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 14: The Edwards Twins Appear at CTG
Las Vegas impersonators The Edwards Twins will appear on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: The Edwards Twins Appear at CTG
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Streamline Affordable Housing Development
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth kicked off the legislative year by introducing AB 1820, a bill designed to demystify housing developer fees and provide information needed to ensure affordable housing is delivered as quickly as possible without surprise costs.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Streamline Affordable Housing Development
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
June 8: SCV Book Festival Makes Inaugural Debut
The Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons.
CalArts Alum M. David Mullen Wins 2023 Creative Arts Emmy
After a postponement due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, the Television Academy returned to recognize excellence in television from June 2022 to May 2023 in a two-part ceremony for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend.
CalArts Alum M. David Mullen Wins 2023 Creative Arts Emmy
Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71
College of the Canyons picked up an important road win in its final non-conference contest, taking down host Cuesta College 83-71 while seeing four Cougars finish in double digits.
Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71
Lady Cougars Fall to Cypress College 41-51
College of the Canyons fell in a 51-41 road contest at Cypress College, dropping to an even .500 in the team's final non-conference game of the schedule. 
Lady Cougars Fall to Cypress College 41-51
Jan. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away!
April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes.
SCV Water Releases 2024 Gardening Workshops Schedule
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Jacob Gonzalez (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 2-6.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Jacob Gonzalez Athletes of the Week
Jan. 16: SCV Water Scheduled to Discuss Honby Tank Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 16: SCV Water Scheduled to Discuss Honby Tank Project
Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care Welcomes Carissa Bencito
Carissa Bencito, FNP-C, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care Welcomes Carissa Bencito
Local iLEAD Students Perform Real-World, Post-Flight Analysis
On Saturday, Dec. 30, while their classmates were on winter break, teams of students from three area tuition-free public charter schools gathered in the science lab at Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) Charter School to open packages sent to them from space.
Local iLEAD Students Perform Real-World, Post-Flight Analysis
COC’s Community Engagement Earns National Recognition
College of the Canyons is the only California community college to receive the 2024 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation that indicates institutional commitment to community engagement awarded by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
COC’s Community Engagement Earns National Recognition
June 8: Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival
The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
June 8: Inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m. 
Jan. 19: VIA Luncheon Update Santa Clarita 2024
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
California Competes Tax Credit Second Round Opened Jan 2
SCVNews.com