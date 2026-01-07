header image

January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Jan. 14: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
| Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Administration Building, E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

You can access the meeting agenda, materials, handouts, recordings and recaps at WRW Committee Meeting Materials.

If you wish to join virtually, click scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1617346877.

Webinar ID: 161 734 6877

You can join by phone (toll free) at 1-833-568-8864.

You can join the meeting either in person, online via Zoom webinar or by phone. Please use only one method to avoid feedback/echoing issues.
Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 14: Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library

Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends

Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.
Feb. 15: SCV Chinese Cultural Association Lunar New Year Gala
SCV Chinese Cultural Association is hosting its first Lunar New Year Gala, Sunday, Feb. 15 at Newhall Family Theatre.
Jan. 17- Feb. 22: SCAA Artist Jeanne IIer on Display at Canyon Theatre Guild
Works by Santa Clarita Artist Association's Jeanne Iler will be on display Jan. 17-Feb. 22 at Canyon Theatre Guild.
SCV Water Launches New 2026 Gardening Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the launch of the SCV Water Gardening Club, a new community-focused program debuting in 2026.
Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Escape Room," event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Canyons Wins 78-64 Over L.A. Pierce in Final Non-Conference Outing
College of the Canyons men's basketball received a game-high 17 points from freshman center Craig Irons, and Dwayne Boston Jr. added a double-double of his own, to help guide the Cougars past visiting L.A. Pierce College 78-64 on Saturday night, Jan. 3.
TJ Taylor Named to CCCFCA Region III All-State Team
College of the Canyons offensive lineman TJ Taylor has been named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association Region III All-California Team.
First Conference Loss for Lady Mustangs
A difficult first quarter proved too much to overcome as The Master's University women's basketball team fell to the Hope International Royals 60-53 Tuesday night, Jan. 6 in Fullerton.
Jan. 26: Application Deadline for Artwork at Santa Clarita Public Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit proposals for a new, large-scale art installation to be displayed above the children’s area at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch.
Jan. 10: Violinist Paul Stein at Old Town Newhall Library
Violinist Paul Stein will perform at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 10 from 3-4 p.m.
Jan. 9: COC Board of Trustees Organizational Meeting and Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold an organizational meeting and board retreat on Friday, Jan. 9.
West Coast Health Alliance Recommends American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The West Coast Health Alliance continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms that they may be eligible for tax relief.
Jan. 13: FYI Kicks Off New Year with Ally Training Session
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies,” 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles county foster care system.
Jan 20: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 at Las Originales Mexican Bar and Grill.
Jan. 8: Valencia Library Welcomes Sam Sherdel, Animal Friends
Meet author Sam Sherdel and her animal friends, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8 at the Valencia Library.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2026 Student Scholarship Program.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Look at 2026 Arts Grants Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 9: SCAA Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Friday morning monthly Plein Air Painting event will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Jan. 10: Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
West Ranch Hockey JV and Special Needs Athletes and Peers will host a Top Shelf Toss Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 10 at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
