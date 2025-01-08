Jan. 15: Free Webinar on Mastering Ecommerce

In response to ongoing fires throughout Los Angeles County, DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol to pause operations in affected areas, including Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors has selected Director Maria Gutzeit to serve as Board President in 2025, while Directors Bill Cooper and Gary Martin were selected to serve as Vice Presidents at the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 7.

California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program.

All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.

The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.

The National Weather Service has continued the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Nicole Chuang poured in 10 points in the final seconds of regulation and in the overtime period to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 72-68 overtime win against Hope International Saturday, Jan. 4 in Fullerton.

At the midway point of the 2024-25 athletic year, The Master's University is in fifth place among all NAIA schools for the annual Learfield Directors' Cup.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger recently issued a statement regarding how Measure E funds will benefit the county's firefighting capabilities.

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Mastering Ecommerce: From Foundations to Advanced Strategies, Part 2, Buyer Personas & Digital Marketing Essentials, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10-11 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative invites the community to attend a webinar about its Draft Funding Recommendations for addressing and preventing homelessness in Fiscal Year 2025-26.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will host a public briefing on Jan. 10, 2025, from 12 PM to 1 PM, to highlight insights and outcomes from its 2024 Mobile Driver’s License Hackathons.

A memorial highway dedication ceremony honoring Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the site of Kuredjian’s memorial on Poe Parkway and Stevenson Ranch Parkway.

As extremely strong winds continue to pose widespread risk of power outages, wildfires, and other hazards, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has signed an emergency proclamation to bolster response and recovery work.

A wildfire in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, driven by extreme winds, rapidly grew to more than 3,000 acres on Tuesday, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate the affluent enclave overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Jan. 14: Fostering Youth Independence Kicks off New Year With Opportunity to Become Ally to a Local Foster Youth Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is kicking off the new year with a training session for new “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.

DMV Industry Business Customers To Now Use Online Payment Channel The California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that industry business customers, including registration services and vehicle dealerships, currently “posting fees” (a type of payment-only transaction) at an Industry Business Center (IBC) or other DMV office will instead be required to use the DMV’s Vehicle Industry Services online channel.

Longest-Serving COC Employee Retires After 44 Years of Service Mojdeh Mahn, associate dean of learning resources and director of The Learning Center (TLC) at College of the Canyons, remembers the first time she stepped foot on campus as a 17-year-old.

Barger Issues Statement on Upcoming Windstorm and High Fire Risk Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, as Los Angeles County braces for a significant and widespread windstorm beginning today and lasting for two days:

Jan. 12: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Boy on the Run’ Congregation Beth Shalom invites the community to its showing of "Boy on the Run" on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. in the CBS Social Hall, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.