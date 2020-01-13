Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
A closed session beginning at 5:45 p.m. will precede the regular meeting, which will start at 7 p.m.
The January 15 Governing Board meeting agenda can be viewed below:
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(2)) Significant exposure to litigation – two potential cases
Conference with legal counsel.
II.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
Ratification requested for Student Expulsion Report No. 19/20-12. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.6. Public Employment – Superintendent (per Government Code Section 54957 (b)(1))
Discuss and consider the employment of the Superintendent-elect excluding discussion or action related to compensation or fringe benefits.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
IV. Recognitions by Board
IV.A. Recognition of First Responders
Vicki Engbrecht, Superintendent
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Detective Dan Finn, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Gus Ramirez, and Inglewood Police Department Officer Sean Ynez will be recognized by the Governing Board for the service they gave to Saugus High School during the tragic event that occurred on November 14, 2019.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
V.D. School Site Report – Sierra Vista Junior High School
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Sierra Vista Junior High School Principal Carolyn Hoffman will give a presentation on the unique ways the school is working to increase family engagement.
VI.A. Scholarship Grant – The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation
Vicki Engbrecht, Superintendent
Accept The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation scholarship donation of $149,000 and approve disbursement of scholarship grants.
The attached correspondence from Ms. Angelica Simmons, President, The Henry Mayo Newhall (HMN) Foundation, was received on December 6, 2019.
The Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation (SCVSF) is responsible for selecting the scholarship winners. SCVSF Senior Sponsor Administrator Elaine Foderaro will be present this evening to speak. As determined by the SCVSF, the $149,000 scholarship grant, $13,000 in accumulated interest, and $26,600 from unclaimed awards accumulated between 2009-2012 will be distributed as follows:
Comprehensive high schools: the distribution per site will be one scholarship at $5,000, two scholarships at $4,000, two scholarships at $3,700, two scholarships at $3,200, and one scholarship at $2,200 totaling $29,000 per comprehensive high school ($174,000 total for six comprehensive high schools).
Alternative high schools: Academy of the Canyons, Bowman High School, Learning Post/Hart @ Home, and Sequoia School will each have one $1,950 scholarship and one $1,700 scholarship ($14,600 total for alternative high schools).
The names of the recipients will be presented to the Board in June 2020, and the required report to the HMN Foundation will be forwarded before September 15, 2020.
Accept the scholarship donation of $149,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation and approve the disbursement of $188,600 in scholarship grants, accumulated interest, and unclaimed awards accumulated between 2009-2012.
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Overview of California Governor’s Proposed 2020/21 Budget
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Staff will provide an overview of the California Governor’s proposed 2020/21 budget.
VIII.B. New and Revised Board Policies and Administrative Regulations – First Reading
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
New and revised Board policies and administrative regulations are being presented for a first reading: New BP and AR 5022 – Student and Family Privacy Rights; New BP and AR 6142.7 – Physical Education and Activity; Revised BP and AR 5111.1 – District Residency; Revised BP 5112.5 – Open/Closed Campus; Revised BP and AR 5113 – Absences and Excuses; Deleted 6142.7 – Physical Education
Rationale:
The following Board policies (BP) and administrative regulations (AR) are being presented for a first reading:
New BP and AR 5022 – Student and Family Privacy Rights
New BP and AR 6142.7 – Physical Education and Activity
Revised BP and AR 5111.1 – District Residency
Revised BP 5112.5 – Open/Closed Campus
Revised BP and AR 5113 – Absences and Excuses
Deleted 6142.7 – Physical Education (Being replaced with BP 6142.7 Physical Education and Activity)
Suggestions for revisions may be made prior to the second reading and adoption of new and revised Board policies at the February 5, 2020, Governing Board meeting.
Education Code 35186 requires all school districts in California to file a Williams Uniform Complaint Quarterly Summary with the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the local Governing Board. No complaints were filed between October 1 and December 31, 2019.
IX.A. Resolution No. 19/20-21 Recognizing February 3-7, 2020, as National School Counseling Week: “School Counselors: Helping Build Better Humans”
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Resolution No. 19/20-21 recognizing February 3-7, 2020, as National School Counseling Week: “School Counselors: Helping Build Better Humans”, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
National School Counseling Week, “School Counselors: Helping Build Better Humans” will be celebrated from February 3-7, 2020, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of professional school counselors. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. Resolution No.19/20-21 is attached, and it addresses the commitment school counselors make to students, schools, and the community.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-21 recognizing February 3-7, 2020, as National School Counseling Week: “School Counselors: Helping Build Better Humans”.
IX.B. Resolution No. 19/20-22 Proclaiming February 2020 as Career Technical Education Month
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Resolution 19/20-22, resolving that the Governing Board proclaims February 1-29, 2020, as Career Technical Education Month, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Career Technical Education Month is celebrated each February to focus public attention on the educational training of high school students to fulfill the need for skilled workers. Career and technical education is a tried and true solution to ensure that competitive skilled workers are ready, willing, and capable of holding jobs in high-wage, high-skill, and in-demand career fields, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, nursing, allied health, construction, information technology, energy sustainability, and many other fields that are vital to keeping the United States competitive in the global economy. Resolution No. 19/20-22 is attached, and it addresses the importance of career and technical education in preparing a well-educated and skilled workforce.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-22 proclaiming February 1-29, 2020, as Career Technical Education Month.
California Education Code Section 41020(h) requires the school district provide for an audit of the preceding fiscal year, and file the report with the County Superintendent of Schools, the California Department of Education, and the State Controller’s Office no later than December 15. Further, Section 41020.3 requires the Governing Board review the annual audit at a public meeting prior to January 31 each year.
The District’s audit report has been filed with the appropriate state and local agencies, and is available to the public on the District’s website.
The audit was conducted by the accountancy firm of Eide Bailly LLP, and a representative from the firm will be available to present the report to the Governing Board at the meeting.
Financial Impact:
The audit report reflects no financial findings for the 2018/19 fiscal year.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
IX.D. Measure SA General Obligation Bonds 2018/19 Performance and Financial Audit
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
Article XIIIA Section 1(b)(3)(C) of the California Constitution requires the District to conduct an annual independent performance audit to ensure Measure SA bond proceeds have been expended only for authorized bond projects. Consistent with this requirement, California Education Code Section 15286 requires the audit be conducted in accordance with Government Audit Standards and submitted to the Citizens’ Oversight Committee by March 31st of each year.
The 2018/19 Performance and Financial Audit was conducted by the accountancy firm of Eide Bailly LLP, and a representative from the firm will be available at the meeting to present the report to the Governing Board.
IX.E. Resolution No. 19/20-20 – Approving the Annual Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2018/19
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The District has received and expended developer fees, both statutory (Level 1) and/or alternative (Level 2) school facilities fees (“reportable fees”), during fiscal year 2018/19 for the construction and/or modernization of the District’s school facilities to accommodate students from new development.
Government Code Section 66006(b) requires the District make a report available within one hundred eighty (180) days after the last day of each fiscal year detailing certain information on the collection and expenditure of reportable fees. The District made this report, “The William S. Hart Union High School District Annual Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2018/19, in Compliance with Government Code Sections 66006 and 66001,” available to the public on December 17, 2019.
The attached report contains the requisite information and proposed findings concerning reportable fees pursuant to Government Code Sections 66006 and 66001. Further, the District has provided notice of the time and place for this meeting, where the report will be considered for adoption, by mail at least fifteen (15) days prior to the Governing Board meeting, to any interested party who filed a written notice request. The meeting notice has also been posted in the District’s regular public notice posting locations.
Financial Impact:
See attached report. Pursuant to California Government Code Section 66006(a), the District is required to and has deposited reportable fees into a separate capital facilities account (the District uses Fund 25 – Capital Facilities Fund).
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-20 – Approving the Annual Reportable Fees Report for Fiscal Year 2018/19.
IX.F. Resolution No. 19/20-23 – Authorizing the Release of Withheld Funds Regarding the Construction of the East Access Road for Castaic High School
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
At the July 16, 2014, Board Meeting, the Board approved Resolution No. 14/15-13, which authorized the segregation of these funds in lieu of purchasing a bond for the grading and construction of the East Access Road for Castaic High School. With the completion of that road, the Board must now pass this resolution to release these funds back into the District’s facilities account.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-23 – Authorizing the Release of Withheld Funds Regarding the Construction of the East Access Road for Castaic High School.
IX.G. Change Order No. 4 – Castaic High School (Castaic HS Construction, Inc.)
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
This change order contains two items that were added to the scope of the Castaic High School Project that are not reflected in the Guaranteed Maximum Price. The first item is the addition of a traffic coating application to cover surface blemishes inherent to the process of tilt-up-concrete construction in Building 200. The second item was the addition of a large area of concrete slab in a storage yard that was added next to the football/soccer field. The District also agreed to a credit for stamped concrete which offset the cost of the new concrete slab.
Financial Impact:
$90,955 from Measure SA (Fund 21).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 4 for the Castaic High School Project from Castaic HS Construction, Inc.
IX.H. Ratification of Construction Contract – Sierra Vista Junior High School Punch-list Completion Project (Y.Ko. Construction Co., Inc.)
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Ratification of a construction contract for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Punch-list Completion Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bid, Y.Ko. Construction Co., Inc., (Y.Ko.) is presented for award.
Rationale:
The final settlement between the District and Growthpoint Structures on the Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Addition Project did not include provision for Growthpoint to return to the project to complete unfinished items. Instead, District staff assembled the list of unfinished items and solicited quotes from contractors who could complete the work. The District approached three contractors and received two quotes. The lowest quote was from Y.Ko. Construction Co., Inc.
In order to complete the work prior to the start of the winter quarter, staff directed Y.Ko. to begin before the contract could be approved.
Financial Impact:
$24,900 from Measure SA (Fund 21).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the construction contract for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Punch-list Completion Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bid, Y.Ko. Construction Co., Inc.
IX.I. Board Policy and Administrative Regulation – Second Reading
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Revised Board Policy (BP) and Administrative Regulation (AR) 5125 – Student Records is being brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of revised BP 5125. No changes were suggested since the first reading on November 20, 2019.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt revised Board Policy 5125 – Student Records.
IX.J. Consideration and Appointment of Governing Board Members to Act as a Temporary Ad Hoc Advisory Committee Regarding Preparation of a Superintendent’s Contract
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
On or about August 21, 2019, the Governing Board (“Board”) of the William S. Hart Union High School District (“District”) voted to name Mike Kuhlman as the District’s next Superintendent after the current Superintendent, Vicki Engbrecht, retires.
Before Mrs. Engbrecht retires, and before Mr. Kuhlman is officially employed as Superintendent, the District must prepare a proposed contract of employment with Mr. Kuhlman. District staff desires that the Board appoint one or two Board members to a temporary advisory committee, which will be tasked with negotiating the terms of the contract with Mr. Kuhlman. Upon completion, the committee will bring back a proposed final contract of employment with Mr. Kuhlman for the Board’s consideration and potential approval.
This agenda item asks the Board to discuss whether to create such an advisory committee and, if creation of the committee is desired, to appoint Board members to serve on the temporary committee.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the creation of a temporary ad hoc Advisory Committee regarding the preparation of a Superintendent’s contract and the appointment of one or two Board members to such committee.
X. Consent Calendar
Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time.
X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 19/20-11
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Personnel Report No. 19/20-11 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval.
X.B.2. Memorandum of Understanding Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Hart District Teachers Association Regarding Daily Sixth Period Teaching Assignments for the 2020 Spring Semester at Saugus High School
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The MOU will allow sixth period teaching assignments for head coaches in the 2020 spring semester at Saugus High School without prior notification, due to student needs.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the Hart District Teachers Association and the William S. Hart Union High School District regarding sixth period teaching assignments in the 2020 spring semester at Saugus High School.
X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbooks/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2019/20
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Textbooks have been recommended for adoption for the 2019/20 school year.
Rationale:
The Fault in Our Stars– Publisher: Penguin Books – Author: Green– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – Despite the tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has bought her a few years, Hazel has never been anything but terminal, her final chapter inscribed upon diagnosis. She is 16 and reluctant to attend a cancer support group. But when Augustus Waters suddenly appears at the meeting, Hazel’s story is about to be completely rewritten. He is charming and witty. Augustus has had osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, but has recently had the all clear. Hazel and Augustus embark on a roller coaster ride of emotions while searching for the author of their favorite book. They travel to Amsterdam in search of Peter Van Houten, the author of An Imperial Affliction. While on their trip, Augustus breaks some heartbreaking news to Hazel, and both of their worlds fall apart around them. Insightful, bold, irreverent, and raw, The Fault in Our Stars is award-winning-author John Green’s most ambitious and heartbreaking work yet, brilliantly exploring the funny, thrilling, and tragic business of being alive and in love.
Dear Martin– Publisher: Ember – Author: Nic Stone– Course Area: – Basic English 11 – Grade: 11 – Justyce McAllister is top of his class, captain of the debate team, and set for the Ivy League next year— but none of that matters to the police officer who just put him in handcuffs. He is eventually released without charges (or an apology), but the incident has Justyce spooked. Despite leaving his rough neighborhood, he can’t seem to escape the scorn of his former peers or the attitude of his prep-school classmates. The only exception: Sarah Jane, Justyce’s gorgeous—and white—debate partner he wishes he didn’t have a thing for. Struggling to cope with it all, Justyce starts a journal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But do Dr. King’s teachings hold up in the modern world? Justyce isn’t so sure. Then comes the day Justyce goes driving with his best friend, Manny, windows rolled down, music turned up. Way up. Much to the fury of the white off-duty cop beside them. Words fly. Shots are fired. And Justyce and Manny get caught in the crosshairs. In the media fallout, it’s Justyce who is under attack. Some would kill to know the truth of what happened—Justyce is dying to forget.
Stealing Buddha’s Dinner– Publisher: Penguin Books – Author: Nguyen– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – As a Vietnamese girl coming of age in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Nguyen is filled with a rapacious hunger for American identity, and in the pre-PC-era Midwest (where the Jennifers and Tiffanys reign supreme), the desire to belong transmutes into a passion for American food. More exotic seeming than her Buddhist grandmother’s traditional specialties, the campy, preservative-filled “delicacies” of mainstream America capture her imagination. In Stealing Buddha’s Dinner, the glossy branded allure of Pringles, Kit Kats, and Toll House Cookies becomes an ingenious metaphor for Nguyen’s struggle to become a “real” American, a distinction that brings with it the dream of the perfect school lunch, burgers and Jell-O for dinner, and a visit from the Kool-Aid man. Vivid and viscerally powerful, this remarkable memoir about growing up in the 1980s introduces an original, new literary voice and an entirely new spin on the classic assimilation story.
I am Malala– Publisher: Little, Brown, and Company – Author: Yousafzai– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – When the Taliban took control of the Swat Valley in Pakistan, one girl spoke out. Malala Yousafzai refused to be silenced and fought for her right to an education. On Tuesday, October 9, 2012, when she was fifteen, she almost paid the ultimate price. She was shot in the head at point-blank range while riding the bus home from school, and few expected her to survive. Instead, Malala’s miraculous recovery has taken her on an extraordinary journey from a remote valley in northern Pakistan to the halls of the United Nations in New York. At sixteen, she became a global symbol of peaceful protest and the youngest nominee ever for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am Malalais the remarkable tale of a family uprooted by global terrorism, of the fight for girls’ education, of a father who, himself a school owner, championed and encouraged his daughter to write and attend school, and of brave parents who have a fierce love for their daughter in a society that prizes sons.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbooks, as referenced above, for public review.
X.C.2. Requests to Attend Out-of-State Events – La Mesa Junior High and Canyon High Schools
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Three employees from La Mesa Junior High School and one employee from Canyon High School are requesting authorization to attend out-of-state events.
Rationale:
The following employees from La Mesa Junior High School are requesting authorization to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) convention in Reno, Nevada, March 3-7, 2020: Kevin Cooper, Engagement Coordinator; Gwen Delgado, Associated Student Body Director (ASB); and Amalia Castaneda, ASB secretary.
Pete Ciccone, a Canyon High School auto technician instructor, is requesting authorization to attend the ATech Training Instructor Workshop in Walton, Kentucky, January 27 to January 30, 2020, and the NC3 Train the Trainer instruction in Elizabethton, Tennessee, March 8-14, 2020.
Financial Impact:
All expenses for Kevin Cooper, Gwen Delgado, and Amalia Castaneda to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) convention in Reno, Nevada, March 3-7, 2020, will be paid from Associated Student Body (ASB) funds.
All expenses for Pete Ciccone to attend the ATech Training Instructor Workshop in Walton, Kentucky, January 27 to January 30, 2020, and all expenses for Pete Ciccone to attend the NC3 Train the Trainer instruction in Elizabethton, Tennessee, March 8-14, 2020, will be paid from the Career and Technical Education Incentive Grant (CTEIG).
Recommended Motion:
Approve La Mesa Junior High School employees Kevin Cooper, Gwen Delgado, and Amalia Castaneda to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) convention in Reno, Nevada, March 3-7, 2020.
Approve Canyon High School teacher Pete Ciccone’s attendance at the ATech Training Instructor Workshop in Walton, Kentucky, January 27 to January 30, 2020; and approve Pete Ciccone’s request to attend the NC3 Train the Trainer instruction in Elizabethton, Tennessee, March 8-14, 2020.
X.C.3. Requests for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Canyon High, Hart High, Saugus High, Valencia High, and West Ranch High Schools
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont, Saugus High School Principal Vince Ferry, Valencia High School Principal Steve Ford, and West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: CHS News Network/Film Class, Washington, DC, 3/10-15/20; HHS Cheer, Orlando, FL, 2/5-10/20; HHS Film Club/Video Production, Washington, DC, 3/11-15/20; HHS Color Guard, Las Vegas, NV, 3/13-15/20; SHS Cheer, Orlando, FL, 2/5-10/20; VHS Soundwaves Jazz Ensemble, Folsom, 1/24-26/20; VHS Two N’ Four Jazz Ensemble, Folsom, 1/24-26/20; VHS JROTC, Fontana, 2/28-3/1/20; VHS DECA, Santa Clara, 2/28-3/2/20; VHS Boys Tennis, Fresno, 3/5-7/20; VHS MSA, Long Beach, 4/1-5/20; VHS DECA, Nashville, TN, 4/28-5/2/20; WRHS Baseball, Buena Park, 2/21-22/20.
X.C.4. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trip (Ratification) – West Ranch High School
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The submitted trip request has been reviewed and meets all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip request signed by West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford is attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trip: WRHS DECA, Garden Grove, 1/11-12/20.
X.C.5. Agreement for Professional Services (Thomas Kersting dba Valley Family Counseling)
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
Thomas Kersting is a nationally known psychotherapist and school counselor. Mr. Kersting will present his lecture entitled “Digitally Distracted” at an event open to all staff and the community. The event will be held at College of the Canyons in the Performing Arts Center as an opportunity to involve parents and families in supporting student wellness.
Funding provided by Title IV, Part 2, provides support for safe and healthy students. Mr. Kersting will present key points described in his best-selling book, Disconnected: How to Reconnect Our Digitally Distracted Kids, including the impact of electronic devices on kids’ brains, technology’s effect on social, emotional, and family growth, and strategies parents can use to help their families unplug and grow closer as a result.
Financial Impact:
$5,000.00 to be paid from Title IV, Part 2, funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Agreement for Professional Services between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Thomas Kersting dba Valley Family Counseling.
X.C.6. Ratification of Subscription Agreement with Smartest Edu, Inc.
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The objective of goal 2.2 in Golden Valley High School’s “School Plan for Student Achievement” (SPSA) is to provide supplemental curriculum and instructional support materials for all students to increase communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity in the classroom.
The School Site Council voted to review departmental requests for materials which would provide all students with problem-solving activities, high interest supplemental material, and cooperative learning opportunities in the classroom in order to provide an instructional program that can transform every student’s learning experience.
GoFormative is a web-based mathematics program for classrooms that allows teachers and students to interface through hands-on, engaging activities which can be stored for future collaboration and use among all of Golden Valley’s math teachers. Teachers also have access to a library of common core standard assessment items and real world problems to develop a more contemporary approach to math testing.
Financial Impact:
$1,499.00 per year to be paid from Golden Valley High School’s Title I funds supporting Goal 2.2.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the subscription agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Smartest Edu, Inc., for software effective through June 30, 2020.
X.C.7. School Plans for Student Achievement: 2019/20 (Rancho Pico Junior High School and Rio Norte Junior High School)
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to develop a “School Plan for Student Achievement” (SPSA). These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. Senate Bill 374 requires that school leadership, site councils, and advisory committees conduct a needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data including results from the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their plans. Staff can only approve categorical purchases that directly support the objectives stated.
In keeping with the District’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), schools align their SPSA goals with the four goals of the LCAP.
Each school site council has approved its respective School Plan for Student Achievement after consulting with required advisory groups and recommends it to the Board for approval. All legal requirements have been met for each plan. The annual evaluations will be conducted to meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
To facilitate implementation, Board approval is requested.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the 2019/20 School Plans for Student Achievement for Rancho Pico Junior High School and Rio Norte Junior High School.
X.C.8. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (Hart High School, Bowman High School)
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site councils, and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the fall of 2018 to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of each plan reveals necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with school leadership teams and advisory councils, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2019. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans of Hart High School and Bowman High School for the 2019/20 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families. Allocated costs have not changed. The revisions simply modify the plans guiding how the funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Hart High School and Bowman High School.
X.C.9. Ratification of College and Career Access Pathways Agreement – Amendment No. 3
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment No. 3 to the College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) Partnership Agreement.
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period December 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in December 2019, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of December 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.
X.D.4. Memorandum of Understanding with the Los Angeles County of Education for Participation in Census Outreach
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
A census that undercounts Californians could cost the State of California billions of dollars in federal program funding, including a loss of federal funding for school programs. LACOE has received funding from California Complete Count – Census 2020 to provide funding to local districts to engage in census outreach and awareness activities. The District will receive an allocation of $2,000 for each of three District schools (Placerita Junior High, Hart High, and Golden Oak Adult Schools) identified as hard to count areas to use toward census outreach.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for participation in census outreach.
X.D.5. Ratification of Contracts for Associated Student Body Activities
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The District employs best practices with all Associated Student Body (ASB) activities and implements contracts that indemnify the District for all ASB events and field trips. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The District issued the following contracts for ASB activities or field trips between November 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, at multiple school sites for activities including, but not limited to, field trips, back-to-school events, school dances, and portrait/yearbook agreements.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Associated Student Body contracts list for contracts issued between November 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019.
X.D.8. Amendment No. 1 to Agreement for Supplemental Transportation Services (Zum Services, Inc.)
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
On September 19, 2019, the Governing Board approved an agreement with Zum Services, Inc., (ZUM) to provide supplemental transportation services. Amendment No. 1 to that agreement deletes Exhibit A from the original agreement, and the text set forth in Section 2.1 of the original agreement is superseded and replaced.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Amendment No. 1 to the agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Zum Services, Inc., for supplemental transportation services.
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.
1. Lathe (QTY 1, Saugus High School)
2. Vibraphone (QTY 1, Rio Norte Junior High School)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.E.1. Prequalification List Per Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (October 2019)
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (as enacted by Assembly Bills 1565 and 1581), general contractors and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing subcontractors (as defined) planning to bid on certain public projects must be prequalified prior to submitting bids for such projects. Specifically, the District must prequalify bidders on all public projects with an expenditure of one million dollars ($1,000,000) or more, and using funds received under the Leroy F. Greene School Facilities Act of 1998 or any funds from a future state school bond.
The District currently accepts prequalification applications on a quarterly basis, and recently issued a notice inviting prequalification (RFQ1910A) for the October application period (October 1, 2019 to October 10, 2019).
The attached list reflects the addition of the contractors approved during the October 2019 application window.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the attached list to include general contractors and subcontractors prequalified in the October 2019 application process to bid on certain District public works projects pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6.
X.E.2. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between November 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction Projects
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
The Facilities Department undertakes many small projects that improve District schools and departments. The District employs best practices when undertaking these projects, which includes issuing a contract when a project is above $1,000 to ensure that the proper documentation is in place to protect the District. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The Governing Board is required to approve all contracts issued by the District. The following contracts for miscellaneous facilities construction projects were issued between November 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019:
CONTRACT VALUE/
LOCATION
CONTRACTOR
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
FUNDING SOURCE
Hart High School
Bekins Moving Solutions, Inc.
Classroom to classroom move in services
$13,450
Lease Revenue Bonds
(Fund 40.5)
Financial Impact:
Refer to table.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contracts issued between November 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects.
X.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. SV1801A-02 (K.A.R. Construction, Inc.) – Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Addition Project
Speaker:
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rationale:
A Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:
K.A.R. Construction, Inc.
Bid Package No. SV1801A-02 – Site Concrete and Paving
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Addition Project and authorize retention release to K.A.R. Construction, Inc.
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
