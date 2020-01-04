Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The mixer will celebrate new Chamber members, and provide an opportunity for the SCV business community to check out Monticello, a new mixed-use project with 60 apartments, 8,000 square feet of office space, 2,000 square feet of retail space and Santa Clarita’s first automated underground parking system.

Admission will be free for Chamber members, and $15 for non-members.

Register at scvchamber.com.

For more information about the Member Appreciation Mixer, call the Chamber at 661-702-6977 or email hello@scvchamber.com.