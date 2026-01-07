Jan. 15: ‘Teen Game Day, Escape Room’ at Newhall Library

Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a “Teen Game Day: Escape Room,” event Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Think you have what it takes to crack the code and escape in time? Gather a team and put problem-solving skills to the test in this Escape Room challenge designed for grades 6-12. Work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles and unlock the mystery before time runs out. Whether a first-time escape artist or a seasoned puzzle master, this immersive experience will challenge your critical thinking and teamwork in a fun, high-stakes adventure.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

Like this: Like Loading...