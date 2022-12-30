Jan. 15: The Edwards Twins at the Canyon Theatre Guild

Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the 1970s and 1980s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards.

The Edwards Twins use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in the Edwards Twins’ show.

Expect to see Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton John, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones, and many many more hosted by The Edwards Twins live from Las Vegas.

Eddie and Anthony Edwards, identical twins, were born in 1965 and raised in Burbank. Both boys were fascinated with celebrities at a very early age. Living near the famous NBC TV studios in Burbank, they would sneak in and watch various TV shows being taped. At home, the brothers would then play together mimicking the stars and memorizing the skits from “The Sonny and Cher Show” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Laugh In” and others.

Anthony Edwards is a graduate of California institute of the Arts in Valencia with a degree in Music.

The Edwards Twins have been seen on Netflix in “The Kominsky Method.”

All tickets are priced $25 to $50. Visit the Canyon Theatre Guild for tickets.

The Edwards Twins Special Event

Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

